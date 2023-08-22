Wendy’s Bets on Mexican-Inspired Meals in New Slap at Taco Bell - The Messenger
Wendy’s Bets on Mexican-Inspired Meals in New Slap at Taco Bell

It's adding the Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger, the Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich and Queso Fries to its typically American menu

Published
Laura Bratton
Wendy’s new Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger and Queso Fries. Wendy's

Wendy’s expanded its typically American menu Tuesday with the addition of nacho cheese to its burgers, chicken sandwiches and fries in its latest move to take a bite out of Taco Bell’s market share. 

Wendy’s generated double-digit sales growth in the second quarter, in part by expanding its late-night hours to rival those of Taco Bell. Now, it’s adding Mexican-inspired culinary combinations to its stereotypical American menu: the Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger, the Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich and Queso Fries.

The Mexican-inspired meals deviate from Wendy's usual faire: Baconator burgers, Frosty’s, chicken tenders and fries. The new Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger features “melty cheese, roasted poblano queso, spicy corn and tortilla strips, topped with a tantalizing spicy chipotle sauce.” It’s housed in a “towering jalapeño cheddar bun.”

Wendy’s new queso fries use the same roasted poblano queso, similar to Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries. 

“Our new Queso Fries are the perfect crispy complement to our Loaded Nacho Sandwich, delivering fans a classic tailgating experience, bite after bite,” said John Li, Wendy’s global vice president of culinary innovation.

