Wells Fargo reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results on Friday, boosted by higher interest rates and larger loan balances.
Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 totaled $20.5 billion, compared to more than $17 billion during the same quarter last year.
Net income rose to $4.94 billion, compared to more than $3.1 billion during the same quarter last year.
Earnings per share came to $1.25; analysts expected $1.15 a share, according to estimates compiled by Morningstar.
- Economy Grows Faster Than Expected In Second Quarter, Even as Interest Rates Rise
- Bank of America Just Had One of Its Most Profitable Quarters Ever Thanks to Rising Interest Rates
- Just Like Ordinary Consumers, Corporate Clients Are Demanding Higher Interest Rates From Banks
- Major US Banks Report Earnings Friday and Could Feel the Squeeze of High Interest Rates
The San Francisco-based bank said it benefited from rising interest rates as deposits fell but loan balances rose. Net interest income jumped 29% to $13.16 billion.
“Our company remains strong and we have significant opportunities to continue to improve how we serve our customers," said Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf. "The U.S. economy continues to perform better than many had expected."
Wells Fargo stock was up about 3% in early morning trading.
The bank appears to be weathering the downturn in the commercial real estate market and the economic travails of its consumer base. Its nonperforming assets increased $877 million, or 14%, driven by defaulting commercial real estate loans.
Commercial loan charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.15%, up from 0.05%. The consumer loan charge-off rate increased to 0.58% from 0.56%, primarily due to higher net loan charge-offs in credit cards.
Wells Fargo's challenges, however, go far beyond the economy.
The bank has been doling out billions to settle myriad allegations following its 2016 fake account scandal. The bank has admitted to setting up fraudulent savings and checking accounts on behalf of thousands of its clients without their consent. The scandal led to a $3 billion settlement with the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission in 2020, but more settlements followed.
In May, Wells Fargo disclosed it had agreed to pay $1 billion to settle a class-action lawsuit after shareholders accused the bank of misleading them about how quickly it was cleaning up its risk management systems to flag fake accounts. If approved by the court, it would be the 17th-largest settlement in a shareholders' class action lawsuit.
Under the intense scrutiny following its fake account scandal, more issues have emerged for Wells Fargo, including mistreatment of workers, and issues with home an auto loans.
In June, the bank was accused of predatory lending practices with Spanish-speaking customers. And in April another lawsuit alleged discrimination against Black mortgage applicants.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit CardBusiness
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness