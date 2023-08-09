Weight-Loss Stocks Soar After Researchers Say Obesity Drug Could Be Good for Your Heart

Weight-loss stocks surged Tuesday after a landmark study showed that the popular obesity drug Wegovy not only helps you lose weight but could also potentially reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke.

Novo Nordisk, the Danish manufacturer of the blockbuster weight loss drug, released new clinical data Tuesday that found obese patients with a history of heart disease were 20% less likely to experience a stroke or heart attack when they were on a 2.4 milligram weekly dose of Wegovy.

The news sent Novo Nordisk's shares soaring 17% to a close of $189.17 Tuesday, carrying other drugmakers with them.

Eli Lilly, which produces weight-loss drug Mounjaro saw its shares climb 15% on Tuesday to $521.60.

And even health lifestyle group Weight Watchers, which acquired a telehealth company in April that prescribes weight-loss medication, saw its shares rise 13% to $9 on Tuesday.

All three companies continue to see gains from yesterday’s close during Wednesday morning trading.

Novo Nordisk announced Tuesday the highly anticipated results for its “SELECT” clinical trial. The 5-year study tracked over 17,500 obese or overweight adults with a history of cardiovascular disease. Adults who were given a weekly 2.4 mg dose of Wegovy saw a 20% reduction in major heart events such as heart attacks, strokes, and heart-related death, compared to participants who received a placebo.

"People living with obesity have an increased risk of cardiovascular disease but to date, there are no approved weight management medications proven to deliver effective weight management while also reducing the risk of heart attack, stroke or cardiovascular death,” Martin Holst Lange, Novo Nordisk's vice president for development, said in a statement.

Wegovy plans to apply to the FDA this year to expand the use of its drug from treating people with diabetes and obesity to also include heart disease.

“I think that’ll really solidify the case that some patients need this sort of therapy. It’s not a cosmetic thing; it’s more of a medical issue where these drugs can really help,” said Karen Andersen, a strategist for Morningstar, in June about the expected results of the trial.

Novo Nordisk is already struggling to keep up with demand for the drug. The company gave a supply update in July ,saying patients will face challenges filling low-dose prescriptions of Wegovy through September.

In July, the European Medical Agency said they were investigating reports of suicidal thoughts as a possible side of effect to semaglutide, which is the active ingredient in Wegovy.