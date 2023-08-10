Wegovy Shortage Forces Drugmaker to Restrict Supplies of Popular Obesity Drug

Novo Nordisk is restricting sales of its popular weight-loss drug Wegovy after reporting a whopping 537% increase in sales over the past year.

The spike in demand after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the diabetes drug to treat obesity in 2021 is causing shortages across the nation.

“While supply capacity is gradually being expanded, the supply of the lower dose strengths will remain restricted to safeguard continuity of care,” head of North American Operations Doug Langa told analysts on a conference call Thursday after the Danish pharmaceutical company released its second-quarter earnings.

Sales of Wegovy soared by a whopping 537% over the last year to 7.52 billion Danish Krone ($1.1 billion) during the three months ended June 30, up from $1.18 billion Danish Krone ($174 million) during the same quarter last year, the company said.

The company plans to restrict lower starting doses of the drug through the rest of the year to ensure current patients are able to increase their dosages— as needed for best weight loss results — without issue.

The company is also working on a securing a third manufacturing contract by the start of 2024 to help scale the supply of Wegovy, said CFO Karsten Munk Knudsen.

Novo Nordisk shares tumbled by about 1.4% in morning trading after closing at a record high of $189.17 on Tuesday following the company's release of its highly-anticipated "SELECT" clinical trial results.

The trial found that adults who received a weekly dose of Wegovy had a 20% reduction in major heart events such as heart attacks, strokes, and heart-related death, compared to participants who were given a placebo.

Wegovy plans to apply to the FDA this year to expand its approved use to also include heart disease. If approved, the drug could have a stronger case for Medicare coverage, according to Langa.

“We still don't have access to Medicare. Now will SELECT change that overnight? Maybe not. However, SELECT enhances the value proposition of semaglutide [the active ingredient in Wegovy],” said Langa.

Currently 80% of Wegovy users pay less than $25 for the drug, according to Langa. The list price for Wegovy is $1,349.02 for a month's supply.

Novo Nordisk raised its expected sales growth outlook for 2023 to 27% to 33% from the previous estimate range of 24% to 30%, primarily based on the strength of North American sales.

Overall net profit in the second quarter for the pharmaceutical company rose 46% to 19 billion Danish Krone ($2.8 billion), compared to 13 billion Danish Krone ($1.9 billion) the same period last year. Net sales were up 32% year over year to 54 billion Danish Krone ($8 billion), compared to 41 billion Danish Krone ($6.1 billion) in the same quarter last year.