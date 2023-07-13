Wealthy Indian-American Executives Wager Cricket is America’s Next Big Sport

Texas venture capitalist Anurag Jain is among a clutch of wealthy India-born executives looking to make cricket, the second most popular sport in the world, a prominent player in U.S. sports.

Jain, a managing partner at Dallas-based firm Perot Jain, told Bloomberg Thursday that many years after abandoning his youthful dream of making the sport a career in favor of becoming an engineer, he now sees cricket as a promising investment.

“My vested interest was to bring cricket right into the heart of America,” said Jain, who owns a stake in the Texas Super Kings, a Dallas-based team that competes in Major League Cricket, a startup U.S. league. “I see a lot of cricket being played one off, club level, league level, at the local levels. But not at the professional level and that’s what I really wanted to change.”

Jain isn’t alone in his efforts to bring cricket to an American audience. The Major League Cricket professional league has also garnered the attention of business powerhouses including Adobe chief executive officer Shantanu Narayen and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, both born in Hyderabad, India.

Cricket originated in England and has steadily gained popularity in the United States, especially in areas with large South Asian communities like Houston, New York and Los Angeles. But it will have to go bat to paddle with pickleball, America's fastest-growing sport, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

Cricket is known for its lengthy matches — sometimes lasting days — intricate terminology (even though they're thrown, balls are "bowled") and a rabid fan base that holds player and game statistics in high regard.

Jain told Bloomberg that American cricketeers would play a shorter game lasting approximately three to four hours.

The sport has already caught the eye of some investors, who say they will pledge a $120 million in the fledgling U.S. cricket league. Their belief is that by attracting international superstars and capitalizing on the sport's global fan base, cricket can captivate live audiences in the U.S.

Last year, fraudsters in India tricked gamblers in Russia by paying local unemployed farm laborers and teenagers around 400 rupees each, or $5 a game, to don jerseys that looked a lot like those of Indian Premier League cricket teams and play games that were streamed on YouTube.