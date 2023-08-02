‘We Make Terrible Mistakes Sometimes,’ JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says of Jeffrey Epstein Relationship - The Messenger
Business.
The bank is being sued by the US Virgin Islands over its relationship with Epstein

Rocio Fabbro
JWPlayer

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the bank's relationship with accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has hurt its brand "a little bit" and that it could do more to vet potential clients.

"We have to be careful because you can't kick out people based on allegations, but yes, I think we can do more," he said in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday. "We banked Jeffrey Epstein and I'm so sorry that we did. I wish we hadn't. Had we known then what we know today, we obviously wouldn't have."

The bank has become the subject of intense scrutiny and litigation for keeping Epstein on as a client for years after he was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution in Florida.

Lawyers for the U.S. Virgin Islands said in a court filing earlier this week that JPMorgan processed more than $1 million in payments “from Epstein to girls or women” between 2013, when the bank claims it terminated Epstein as a client, and 2019, when Epstein was found hanging in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase &amp; Co., speaks during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on April 10, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Jaime Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase said the downgrade of the U.S. credit rating doesn't matter that much.Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

The Virgin Islands has recently sought to strengthen its legal case against JPMorgan, with what it claims is evidence that the bank's executives assigned senior private bankers to maintain contact with Epstein after his accounts were closed in 2013, The Messenger reported.

The Virgin Islands asked for $190 million in damages from the country's largest bank.

"We make terrible mistakes sometimes and we apologize for it," Dimon said.

Dimon also said in the interview that it was "ridiculous" that Fitch Ratings lowered the credit rating on U.S. debt on Tuesday, putting it below that of Canada and other nations.

“To have them be triple-A and not America is kind of ridiculous,” Dimon said. “It’s still the most prosperous nation on the planet, it’s the most secure nation in the planet.”

Fitch downgraded America's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating from AAA to AA+, due to the country's bloated debt load, debt-limit stalemates in Congress and last-minute resolutions that have eroded confidence in fiscal management.

He said that they “point out some issues which we all knew about," but ultimately the downgrade "doesn't really matter that much."

