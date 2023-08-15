Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Ups Investments in Home Builders

Berkshire Hathaway has invested more than $800 million in U.S.-based home-building companies Lennar Corp, D.R. Horton and NVR Inc., according to the company's latest SEC filing.

Other investments recently reported by the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate include gaming company Activision Blizzard, Apple and Paramount Global.

Revenue for Berkshire Hathaway's "building products" division, which includes home construction and related industries, fell 13.2%, or $1 billion, in the second quarter due to increased mortgage rates and slowed building demand, the company said.

The company noted it expects to see some home construction business decline through the end of year.

The majority of the company's home construction investments, more than $720 million, went to Arlington, Texas-based D.R. Horton, followed by NVR Inc. at $70 million and Lennar Corp. at $17 million.