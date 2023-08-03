Warren Buffett Joins Chorus of Top Business Leaders Dismissing Downgrade of US Credit

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett isn't flinching after the U.S. lost its triple-A credit rating from Fitch Ratings.

“There are some things people shouldn’t worry about,” the Oracle of Omaha said in a CNBC interview on Thursday. “This is one.”

It hasn't changed business at his conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway.

"Berkshire bought $10 billion in U.S. Treasurys last Monday. We bought $10 billion in Treasurys this Monday. And the only question for next Monday is whether we will buy $10 billion in 3-month or 6-month” T-bills, he said.

On Tuesday, Fitch said it was lowering the America's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to AA+ from AAA, the firm's highest grade. It cited the nation's rising debt load and the inability of Congress to deal with it.

The move drew immediate pushback from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the White House, pointing to a raft of improvements in the economy and efforts to reduce deficit spending.

“Fitch’s decision is puzzling in light of the economic strength we see in the United States,” she said Wednesday afternoon. “Despite the gridlock, we have seen both parties come together to pass legislation to resolve the debt limit, as well as to make historic investments in our infrastructure and American competitiveness.”

Buffett added to the thesis on Thursday: “The dollar is the reserve currency of the world, and everybody knows it."

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon also took aim at Fitch in a CNBC interview on Wednesday.

Jaime Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase said the downgrade of the U.S. credit rating doesn't matter that much. Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

“To have them be triple-A and not America is kind of ridiculous,” Dimon said of Canada. The U.S. is "still the most prosperous nation on the planet, it’s the most secure nation in the planet.”

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, has also been pushing back against Fitch, saying it was "off-base, IMHO" on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. "Ask global investors whose bonds they would rather own if push comes to shove in the global economy," he tweeted. It’s those of the U.S. Treasury."

He reiterated his stance in an interview with ABC News on Wednesday.

"I don't think global investors learned anything from the downgrade," he said. "When push comes to shove, if anything is going on in the global economy or even in the U.S., they'll come here and buy U.S. treasury bonds. It's the safest asset on the planet."

A chorus of lesser-known investment professionals have also shrugged off Fitch's move.

"While not necessarily wrong in its assessment, the rating downgrade will likely not have an impact on U.S. government debt or markets broadly," said Lawrence Gillum, chief fixed income strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, N.C. "The U.S. remains the safe haven during times of market stress and the downgrade will likely not change that."

Stocks have turned softer following the news with a couple of losing sessions and the S&P down a little over 1% since the announcement. Treasury yields have also inched higher, from 4.08% on to 4.15% Thursday morning.

One concern Fitch highlighted is that the burgeoning federal debt could drive interest rates higher.

"The rating downgrade reinforces our view that rising inflation and debt burdens will prompt investors, over time, to demand more ... compensation for the risk of holding long-term government debt," strategists at the BlackRock Investment Institute wrote.