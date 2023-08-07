Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers More

Warner Bros. Discovery is looking expand its sports offerings through streaming service Max, with plans to debut a sports tier on the platform during Major League Baseball’s (MLB) playoffs starting on Oct. 3, according to undisclosed sources who spoke to CNBC.

The new tier, named and branded under the sports media outlet the Warner Bros. Discovery unit “Bleacher Report,” will offer a simultaneous broadcast of various sports leagues, as well as additional sports-related content from certain matches, including interviews with players and experts.

Warner Bros. Discovery already offers sports programming through its TBS, TNT and HBO properties. Max was formally branded as HBO Max.

Max plans to replicate the simulcast tier for other sports leagues including the National Basketball Association, National Hockey League and the National Collegiate Athletics Association, including coverage of its popular college basketball event, March Madness.

Jean-Briac Perrette, the company’s global streaming and games president and CEO, told analysts during the company’s second quarter earnings call on Aug. 3 that sports is considered a premium offering with a dedicated and passionate fan base, and one that the company intends to monetize incrementally.

During the company's conference call, executives hinted at the possibility that the company would charge users more for sports content but did not specify how much.

Perrette said during the earnings call that the company is aiming to target younger audiences who are opting for more digital sports brands such as the Bleacher Report. The website, which was founded in 2012, has operated as a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery since the two companies merged in 2022.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said customers would hear more about the sports tier soon. At the end of the second quarter, the company reported having 95.8 million subscribers, a 1.8 billion decrease from the 97.6 million subscribers it had during the first quarter of the year. The decrease in subscribers may in part be led by the company’s rebrand from HBO Max to Max in May of this year, in which it increased its subscription prices.

Warner Bros. Discovery has not placed a final price tag on its sports tier vertical just yet. The current cost of Max per month without ads is $15.99, while the more affordable option, which includes commercials, is priced at $9.99 per month.