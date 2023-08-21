Wanna Buy a New Car for Under $20,000? In the US, You Have Only One Choice

Say goodbye to cheap, affordable cars, at least in the U.S.

While dozens of cars sold for under $20,000 five years ago in the U.S., only one can still be bought at that price, according to Cox Automotive. The average price for a new vehicle hit $48,334 in July, up nearly $200 on average from just last year.

The Mitsubishi Mirage, a sedan priced at $19,205 on average in July, is a modest vehicle, boasting just 78 horsepower and 36 miles per gallon. (Average horsepower for standard vehicles is around 180, according to data analytics firm J.D. Power.)

“It’s not going to win any drag races,” Richard Herod III, the manager of White Bear Mitsubishi in Minnesota, told the Associated Press. “It’s not going to make you more popular at school. It’s the last honest affordable car in America.”

But not for much longer. Mitsubishi is reportedly planning to drop the Mirage from its U.S. catalog by 2025, according to a report from the auto trade publication Automotive News.

The automaker sold just 5,316 Mirages in the first half of 2023, a fraction of the 7.7 million vehicles sold in the U.S. in the same period, according to research firm Wards Intelligence. And those sales were down by over 1,900 vehicles compared to the same time last year.

Mitsubishi joins several automakers, including Ford and Lincoln, in abandoning sedans, if the Mirage is dropped, according to Automotive News.

Prices for used cars have shot up in recent years past that $20,000 price point. The average price for used cars was just over $27,000 last month, around $2,000 higher than the average transaction price in July 2019, according to Cox.

Meanwhile, the roster of ultra-expensive autos that sell for upwards of $100,000 keeps growing. In July, 32 non-luxury vehicles sold for more than $100,000 on average, up from 12 vehicles in the summer of 2018, according to Cox.

Higher interest rates are putting stress on the roughly 100 million Americans that have taken out an auto loan. The New York Federal Reserve found that Americans in their 20s and 30s are missing auto loan payments more often than any other age bracket; in total, people in these age brackets saw $20 billion in auto debt fall more than 90 days behind.

In June, 60-plus day delinquencies rose to their highest-ever level for people with subprime credit, according to a report last week from S&P Global, and to the highest level since 2011 for people with prime credit.