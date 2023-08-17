Walmart’s Profits Surge 53% as Consumers Buy More Necessities
Consumers bought more grocery staples and kitchen appliances
Profits at the world's largest retailer surged in the second quarter as consumers bought more groceries and kitchen appliances to cook at home while tightening spending elsewhere, executives said Thursday.
Walmart also raised its outlook for the year again as many economists predict a mild recession later this year or next.
Consumers are "stretching their dollars further," and are "seeking better value across more categories, CFO John David Rainey told analysts during a conference call after releasing its fiscal second-quarter earnings.
The Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer saw customers spending more on "grocery staples and in home meal options," he said.
"Sales of general merchandise kitchen tools like hand blenders and stand mixers have inflicted higher as customers are preparing more food at home," Rainey said, adding that "they're also buying more necessities and focusing on lower priced items and brands."
Walmart’s net income soared 53% to $7.89 billion, or $2.92 per share in the period ended July 31, compared with $5.15 billion, or $1.88 per share a year earlier, the big box retailer reported before market open Thursday. Adjusted earnings per share came out to $1.84, blowing away the $1.71 estimate compiled by FactSet.
Revenue jumped to $161.6 billion in the second quarter, up 5.7% from $152.9 billion a year earlier.
In the U.S., Walmart's net sales increased 5.4% to $110.9 billion from $105.1 billion a year earlier. Walmart saw particularly strong growth in global e-commerce, which was up 24% in the quarter due strength in pickup and delivery and advertising.
Walmart once again raised its guidance for the year following strong quarterly performance. It now expects full fiscal year consolidated net sales to increase by about 4% to 4.5%. Walmart raised its guidance for the year in May after better-than-expected first quarter performance.
Its shares were up more than 1% in the pre-market.
Rival retailer Target, on the other hand, saw its sales slump in the second quarter following backlash against its Pride Month collection in May and June, and slashed its guidance for the year on Wednesday.
Walmart is less vulnerable to changing preferences and inflation, as it relies more on sales of food and other necessities and less on its customers' discretionary purchases.
