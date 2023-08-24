Walmart Joins Forces With Google’s Parent Company for Drone Delivery 

TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster
Walmart is partnering with drone company Wing, powered by Google parent Alphabet, for delivery services available at some Texas stores.
The big-box retailer is piloting the program at two stores in Dallas, which will enable Walmart "to reach an additional 60,000 homes," it said.
“The sky really is the limit,” Walmart said.
The company said it has already utilized drone technology in seven states, making more than 10,000 deliveries.
The retail giant said it will even deliver "fragile items like eggs" via a drone, which can be ordered through the Wing app.
