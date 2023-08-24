Walmart Joins Forces With Google’s Parent Company for Drone Delivery  - The Messenger
Walmart Joins Forces With Google’s Parent Company for Drone Delivery 

You can even have your eggs delivered via drone

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
To start, the delivery service will be made available to 60,000 homes in Texas.Courtesy of Walmart

Walmart is partnering with drone company Wing, powered by Google parent Alphabet, for delivery services available at some Texas stores.

The big-box retailer is piloting the program at two stores in Dallas, which will enable Walmart "to reach an additional 60,000 homes," it said. 

“The sky really is the limit,” Walmart said. 

The company said it has already utilized drone technology in seven states, making more than 10,000 deliveries. 

The retail giant said it will even deliver "fragile items like eggs" via a drone, which can be ordered through the Wing app. 

