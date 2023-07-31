Walmart Buys $1.4 Billion Stake in Flipkart, Pushing Out Tiger Global - The Messenger
Walmart Buys $1.4 Billion Stake in Flipkart, Pushing Out Tiger Global

The investment will give Walmart unfettered access to Flipkart's vast e-commerce market

Rocio Fabbro
Walmart bought out one of Flipkart’s largest investors for $1.4 billion in a bid to increase its stake in the Indian e-commerce conglomerate, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Walmart purchased the remaining shares owned by Tiger Global, according to a letter sent to Tiger’s investors reviewed by the Journal. The transaction valued Flipkart at $35 billion, the Journal reported. This is a dip from its $37.6 billion valuation in 2021 following a round of funding that included SoftBank, Walmart and Tiger Global.

Flipkart has a registered customer base of more than 450 million, with its online marketplace offering more than 150 million products across more than 80 categories, the company said in a statement last month. 

The investment will give Walmart more access to Flipkart's vast and growing e-commerce market as the U.S. retailer looks to a more digital future.

“We value Tiger Global’s involvement and support over the last several years,” a Walmart spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We remain confident in the future of Flipkart and are even more positive about the opportunity in India today than when we first invested.”

Walmart originally bought a 77% stake in Flipkart in August 2018, in a deal that Flipkart said combined the U.S. retailer’s “omnichannel retail expertise, supply-chain knowledge and financial strength with Flipkart’s talent, technology and local insights.” The stake was more recently around 75%, the Journal reported.

A customer leaves a Walmart store on January 24, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Walmart first bought a 77% stake in Flipkart in August 2018.Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Tiger Global began investing in Flipkart in 2009. Flipkart’s current chief executive, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, is a former managing director at Tiger, according to the Journal. 

The cash-strapped New York hedge-fund is letting go of Flipkart amid a weak fundraising effort. Tiger Global began raising money last October for its 16th private equity fund, but raised only $2 billion of its $6 billion goal after eight months, the Financial Times reported.

Flipkart and Tiger Global did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

