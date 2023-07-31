Walmart Buys $1.4 Billion Stake in Flipkart, Pushing Out Tiger Global
The investment will give Walmart unfettered access to Flipkart's vast e-commerce market
Walmart bought out one of Flipkart’s largest investors for $1.4 billion in a bid to increase its stake in the Indian e-commerce conglomerate, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Walmart purchased the remaining shares owned by Tiger Global, according to a letter sent to Tiger’s investors reviewed by the Journal. The transaction valued Flipkart at $35 billion, the Journal reported. This is a dip from its $37.6 billion valuation in 2021 following a round of funding that included SoftBank, Walmart and Tiger Global.
Flipkart has a registered customer base of more than 450 million, with its online marketplace offering more than 150 million products across more than 80 categories, the company said in a statement last month.
The investment will give Walmart more access to Flipkart's vast and growing e-commerce market as the U.S. retailer looks to a more digital future.
- Kim Kardashian in Negotiations to Buy Back Stake in Beauty Business From Coty: Report
- Tom Brady Buys Minority Ownership Stake in English Football Club Birmingham City
- Global Demand for Oil Is Pushing Up Crude Prices: Goldman Sachs
- Moderna Loses $1.4 billion in Q2 — But Sees Promise in Future Drugs
- Saudi Arabia Doubles Down on Multi-Billion-Dollar Bet on Global Sports
“We value Tiger Global’s involvement and support over the last several years,” a Walmart spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We remain confident in the future of Flipkart and are even more positive about the opportunity in India today than when we first invested.”
Walmart originally bought a 77% stake in Flipkart in August 2018, in a deal that Flipkart said combined the U.S. retailer’s “omnichannel retail expertise, supply-chain knowledge and financial strength with Flipkart’s talent, technology and local insights.” The stake was more recently around 75%, the Journal reported.
Tiger Global began investing in Flipkart in 2009. Flipkart’s current chief executive, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, is a former managing director at Tiger, according to the Journal.
The cash-strapped New York hedge-fund is letting go of Flipkart amid a weak fundraising effort. Tiger Global began raising money last October for its 16th private equity fund, but raised only $2 billion of its $6 billion goal after eight months, the Financial Times reported.
Flipkart and Tiger Global did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit CardBusiness
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness