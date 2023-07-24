Wall Street Loves Bidenomics, Main Street Not So Much

For all the grumbling about Bidenomics, the stock market keeps reaching new highs and Morgan Stanley is crediting President Joe Biden for an infrastructure boom that is driving the nation's economic growth higher.

Biden's Infrastructure and Jobs Act, signed in November 2021, is "driving a boom in large-scale infrastructure," the investment bank's Chief Economist Ellen Zentner wrote last week, as she raised Morgan Stanley's projection for economic growth.

For the first half of this year, Morgan Stanley now projects 1.9% growth in the nation's gross domestic product, up from its previous forecast of 0.5%.

The long-expected recession still hasn't arrived. Wall Street observers are increasingly changing their view to one that sees the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, aimed at taming inflation, leading to a soft landing rather than a recession. Goldman Sachs, for instance, recently lowered its projected odds of a looming recession to 20%, as the labor market and consumer sentiment hold strong.

“The economy in the first half of the year is growing much stronger than we had anticipated, putting a more comfortable cushion under our long-held soft landing view,” Zentner wrote.

First quarter GDP came in at 2%, and second quarter numbers, to be released on Thursday, are expected show growth of 1.7%, according to estimates by Dow Jones. Meantime, the stock market is roaring, with the S&P 500, now at 4,560 as of midday Monday, within striking distance of its all-time high of 4,796 reached on Jan. 3, 2022.

The Fed has been trying to slow the economy and bring down inflation through a series of 10 interest rate hikes since March 2022. It is widely expected to raise its benchmark rate again after it concludes its July meeting Wednesday.

The central bank's efforts appear to be working with inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, fell to 3% in June from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022 as economic growth has remained strong.

Morgan Stanley also doubled its previous estimate for GDP growth in the fourth quarter to 1.3% from 0.6%. It also raised its forecast for in 2024 by a tenth of a percent to 1.4%.

“The narrative behind the numbers tells the story of industrial strength in the U.S,” Zentner wrote.

In the July Business Conditions Survey by the National Association of Business Economics, 71% of the group's panelists put the probability of a recession in the next 12 months at 50% or lower.

The results "reflect an economy of rising sales and profits, as materials costs decline and stabilizing wages prove less challenging,” said NABE President Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives.

Biden has been touting his economic success in speeches across the country, including the massive spending on infrastructure he has championed. He is getting no credit from his political opponents.

“It’s an economic disaster," Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in a statement on Friday, "where government causes decades-high inflation, high gas prices, lower paychecks and crippling uncertainty that leaves America worse off.”

A Monmouth University poll released last week showed only three in 10 Americans feel the country is doing a better job recovering economically from the pandemic than the rest of the world.

On Biden's handling of jobs and unemployment, 47% approve and 48% disapprove, the poll showed. As for his handling of inflation, 34% approve and 62% disapprove.

“The president has been touting ‘Bidenomics,’ but the needle of public opinion has not really moved," said said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute. "Americans are just not giving him a lot of credit when it comes to the economy."