VW, Stellantis Join $1 Billion Auto Consortium to Mine Metals for EV Batteries

The race for battery metals is on and automakers are trying to come out first.
Volkswagen and Stellantis, the parent company to Jeep, Chrysler and other well-known car brands, are each pitching in $100 million to create a publicly traded mining company that will mine and produce nickel and copper from two hydro-powered Brazilian mines, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Leading mining company Glencore is also investing $100 million and is planning to process the critical minerals into battery-grade materials at sites in Western Europe and North America that are eligible for subsidies, according to the Journal.
Volkswagen and Stellantis will join a special-purpose acquisition company or SPAC, a shell corporation listed on a stock exchange with the purpose of acquiring a private company, run by a mining executive, the Journal story said.
Lithium-ion batteries used to power electric vehicles are made up of five critical minerals: lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and graphite. The scramble for these key metals is heating up as demand for EVs continues to climb. Instead of going through traditional suppliers, however, automakers are integrating themselves further into the supply chain to keep up with surging demand.
Earlier this year, General Motors invested $650 million in a startup lithium producer to source the “white gold”; Stellantis put $155 million into an Argentine copper mine; and Ford invested in an Indonesian nickel mine, the Journal reported.
Volkswagen and Stellantis's participation in the deal “tells you about the scarcity of the material that we will produce,” Artem Volynets, chief of executive of the London-based SPAC, ACG Acquisition, told the Journal. The company "intends to become a premier supplier of critical metals" to the Western market, according to its website. It also touts a lower carbon footprint and better environmental, social and governance standards to compete with China.
Electric vehicle sales rose 45% in the first quarter of 2023 from the same quarter last year, according to data released by Kelley Blue Book. More than 10 million electric cars were sold worldwide in 2022, with sales expected to jump 35% to 14 million this year, the International Energy Agency reported.
