Viral Toaster-Maker Developing Small Wind Power Generator - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone:’ Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors
JWPlayer

A viral Japanese appliance maker is getting into a new line of business: renewable energy. 

Tokyo-based Balmuda announced Monday that it will launch experimental demos of a small wind power generator this fall. 

Balmuda, which describes its products as "carefully crafted to stimulate the senses and resonate deep within," is a tech company known for its chic and expensive home products. They include a coffee maker, a portable speaker with lights synchronized to the music it plays, and a viral $300 steam-driven toaster that requires five milliliters of water for each toast.

two fan-like wind power generators on a roof
A concept image of Balmuda's new small wind power generator design. The company has not yet disclosed the dimensions of the generator.Balmuda
Read More

The company uses a what it calls “multi-blade turbine” design inspired by its room fan, according to the company’s website. The company said that Chuichi Arakawa, the vice president of the World Wind Energy Association, is serving as a senior advisor in the development of this project.

Balmuda shares rose 4.51% in the Tokyo Stock Exchange after the company’s announcement. Even so, they are down 31% from the beginning of the year.

Small wind-based electrical systems can lower electricity by 50-90%, according to an U.S. Energy Department website. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.