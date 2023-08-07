A viral Japanese appliance maker is getting into a new line of business: renewable energy.
Tokyo-based Balmuda announced Monday that it will launch experimental demos of a small wind power generator this fall.
Balmuda, which describes its products as "carefully crafted to stimulate the senses and resonate deep within," is a tech company known for its chic and expensive home products. They include a coffee maker, a portable speaker with lights synchronized to the music it plays, and a viral $300 steam-driven toaster that requires five milliliters of water for each toast.
The company uses a what it calls “multi-blade turbine” design inspired by its room fan, according to the company’s website. The company said that Chuichi Arakawa, the vice president of the World Wind Energy Association, is serving as a senior advisor in the development of this project.
Balmuda shares rose 4.51% in the Tokyo Stock Exchange after the company’s announcement. Even so, they are down 31% from the beginning of the year.
Small wind-based electrical systems can lower electricity by 50-90%, according to an U.S. Energy Department website.
