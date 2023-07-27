A marketing campaign promoting McDonald's beloved, purple Grimace mascot that went viral on TikTok this summer helped propel the fast food chain's profits during the second quarter, the company announced Thursday.

The burger giant's net income almost doubled to $2.31 billion in the three months ended June 30, compared to more than $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year. Adjusted earnings per share came at $3.17 for the quarter, above analysts expectations of $2.78, according to estimates tracked by FactSet.

“This quarter the theme is, well, if I'm being honest, the theme was Grimace. I mean, Grimace has been everywhere the past few months, all over the news, and more than 3 billion views on TikTok,” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski told analysts on earnings call. “This viral phenomenon is yet another proof point of the power of marketing at McDonald's today.”

In June, the fast-food giant launched a limited edition Grimace-themed milkshake celebrating the purple mascot's birthday. Within a week, the #grimaceshake hashtag amassed over 400 million views on Tik-Tok. The trend featured consumers wishing Grimace a happy birthday before tasting the frozen treat seconds later they're seen passed out covered in the purple drink.

The viral marketing campaign is part of the company's MCD growth strategy launched in 2020. MCD, the company's stock trading symbol, is also a push to market the restaurant chain's core products of burgers, chicken and coffee and to double down on digital, diversity and drive thru.

As part of that push, the company announced earlier this month that it will discontinue their line of McCafé baked goods.

The company also announced that it will test new formats and features as it accelerates plans to open more restaurants in the next several years. Kempczinski cited, as examples, a take-out only restaurant in Texas and the use of food lockers in busy locations in China so delivery couriers don’t have to go inside the restaurant to pick up orders.

In addition, McDonald’s will be testing a new restaurant concept called “Cosmics” early next year.

“Cosmics is a small format concept with all the DNA of McDonald's but its own unique personality,” said Kempczinski.

In January, McDonald’s announced plans to open 1,900 locations globally in 2023.

Revenue for the second quarter rose 14% to almost $6.5 billion, compared with $5.72 billion in the same quarter last year.

The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday fined franchisees of 16 McDonald's locations in Louisiana and Texas $77,500 for child labor law violations affecting 85 minors. In May, three other franchisees were fined by department for similar violations affecting 305 minors.