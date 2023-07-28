Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast Breaks Ground on a $4 Billion Electric Car Plant in North Carolina

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast broke ground Friday on a $4 billion factory in North Carolina, entering a race dominated by Tesla to grab a share of the burgeoning EV market in the United States.

The factory, VinFast’s first in the U.S., will make up to 150,000 electric vehicles a year in its first phase, with production beginning in 2025, a year later than the Hanoi-based company planned, the automaker said in a statement.

Unlike the current vehicles Vinfast makes in Vietnam, the EVs produced at the North Carolina new facility can qualify for up to $7,500 in U.S. tax credits for buyers. The automaker is pricing its VF 9 model at $83,000, less than the $100,000 for Tesla's Model X and the $88,000 price tag on the BMW iX.

The groundbreaking comes as VinFast moves ahead on its plan to go public on the U.S. stock market through a $27 billion merger with a special acquisition company, Black Spade Acquisition. Black Spade’s shareholders said Friday they will vote on the merger on Aug. 10.

China, Europe and the United States are the leading markets for electric vehicles. Sales for EVs are projected to make up half of all new car sales worldwide by 2023, according to Goldman Sachs.

Last year’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which offers the $7,500 tax credit to U.S. buyers of eligible EVs, unleashed a rush by global EV companies to expand their American operations. Between August 2022 and March 2023, major EV and EV battery makers announced $ 52 billion in investments in North American EV supply chains, the International Energy Agency said. About half the operations are for battery manufacturing and 20% are for battery components. Only 20% are for making actual vehicles.

VinFast Chief Executive Officer Le The Thu Thuy said in the statement that the factory “will be VinFast's primary supplier of electric vehicles to the North American market, allowing us to optimize production and business activities.”

The automaker has faced a slew of issues over the last year, including the U.S. restructuring and layoffs. Earlier this year, it announced job cuts that primarily affect its U.S. workforce and merged its U.S. and Canadian operations into a single business unit.

In May, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a recall for all 999 Vinfast VF8 2023 vehicles shipped to the U.S. from the company’s Vietnam facilities over safety concerns. The cars had a malfunctioning head-unit display caused by software issues that made them become blank while driving. In February, the company had to delay deliveries to its first customers in the U.S. because of software issues.

“VinFast Auto has issued a voluntary safety recall of the VF 8 City Edition on which the Multimedia Head Unit (MHU) screen goes blank while driving or stationary,” the company said in a statement at the time. “When this condition manifests, the driver can see neither the display’s telltale warning lights nor the control icons, increasing the risk of a crash.”

The Vietnamese company is entering a crowded EV market. Tesla Motors, run by chief executive officer Elon Musk, dominates, but it’s cutting prices and offering multi-year financing to buyers as inventory-wide inventory builds up. In January, after Tesla announced a price cut on its Model Y, Ford Motor lowered the price of its Mach-E by an average of about $4,500. Ford took third place for EV sales in the second quarter, behind Tesla and Chevrolet, and plans to boost its EV production as the year continues.

Nearly 300,000 EVs were sold in the U.S. in the second quarter of this year, breaking previous records, according to Cox Automotive’s second-quarter EV summary. Tesla maintained its title as the largest seller of EVs in the U.S., with more than 175,000 sold, though its share of the market fell below 60% for the first time. In total, electric vehicle sales made up 7.2% of the U.S. car market, up from 5.7% last year, according to Cox.

The VinFast plant is at the sprawling Triangle Research Point, a manufacturing hotspot in the state’s Research Triangle, a hub of manufacturing and research and development by companies including IBM, Syngenta, BASF and Cisco. North Carolina awarded Vinfast a $1.2 billion package of tax and other incentives in a package that is the largest in the state’s history, along with "critical financial support" from the nearby City of Sanford, Chatham County and the local nonprofit Golden Leaf Foundation, last July.

Sanford’s Central Carolina Community College is lending part of its campus as a training facility for VinFast’s workers.

VinFast’s plant will be the first EV factory in the state, whose population nudged up during the pandemic to roughly 10.7 million.