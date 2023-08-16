Vice Allegedly Killed Stories That Might Upset Saudi Arabia

After signing a partnership deal with a Saudi government-controlled media group, Vice Media reportedly killed news stories that risked offending the country's government, sources close to the matter told The Guardian.

One freelance writer, John Lubbock, told The Guardian that after being assigned to write an article for Vice on a campaign for transgender rights by young Saudis, the story was was never published.

The media company, which recently signed a deal with Saudi-controlled MBC Group, was said to have told reporters that the stories were held for the safety of employees working in Saudi Arabia.

The deal with MBC Group was reported to be worth around $50 million, according to The New York Times.

"It seems that this [the protection of employees in Saudi Arabia] may not have been true or only part of the story...if they are now seen as shying away from difficult stories due to their ownership, it's really the final nail in the coffin of their countercultural image," said Lubbock.

In Vice's London office, a huge map of Saudi Arabia replaced a photograph of memorials following the death Sarah Everard, a British woman who was raped and murdered by a former UK police officer.

An unidentified past president of news at Vice told staff members that "the Saudi regime has committed atrocities and done all sorts of terrible things," adding, "if you are doing work for the various Saudi tourism entities, that money obviously is coming from the government, everything in Saudi is," according to a recording, The Guardian reported.

The Vice Union responded to the news with a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We are horrified but not shocked to learn that VICE prioritized its business interests in Saudi Arabia by blocking the publication of stories about human rights abuses that are critical of the regime – specifically, an article about its treatment of transgender citizens,” the statement said.

The union urged the media group's new owners, to “remember that it is only able to attract advertiser and sponsor interest because of the company’s reputation for fearless, award-winning journalism." Vice filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on May 15.

A representative of Vice Media Group did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.