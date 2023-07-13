Viasat Plunges on Major Problem With Its Critical New Satellite

Viasat shares lost nearly a third of their value Thursday following news that the company's newest satellite, the Viasat-3, had a "unexpected event" related to reflector deployment.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said that the satellite problems "may materially impact the performance" of the company's newest satellite. The event so far has not led to any service shortages.

Following the news, company shares are down to $29.69 from Wednesday's close of $42.98.

The Viasat-3 is one of the largest and most sophisticated geostationary (GEO) satellites ever built. Boeing was the primary contractor.

A spokesperson, Jessica Packard, told The Messenger, "We are in the early stages of working through the event and its root cause. We expect to gather additional data in the coming weeks."

Viasat has launched a fleet of satellites with the goal of increasing high speed access around the world. In 2011, the company launched the highest-capacity satellite on record, and in 2017, it came out with an even higher capacity version.

The company launched its newest, and highest data throughput model, ViaSat-3, on April 30 abroad a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. The satellite was to enter commercial service in the third quarter after rising to its orbit and undergoing testing. This

The second ViaSat-3 satellite in the constellation was scheduled to launch this fall on a United Launch Alliance rocket. Viasat has declined to comment on whether the hardware issue will delay that launch.

ViaSat-3 was a critical aspect of Delta Air Lines' program to expand complimentary Wi-Fi across its entire fleet by the end of 2024. If the satellite is unable to provide service as expected, Delta might see delays with free Wi-Fi for some international flights, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said Thursday on a quarterly earnings call.

One of the selling points Viasat touts for this new satellite is its flexible capacity, more so than prior generations it has launched. That means that if they have a surge of aviation or cruise ship demand they can allocate ViaSat-3 capacity from, say, residential broadband service, or a government service contract for France or Brazil or whatever very easily. They can target customers much more easily than in the past.

NASA planned to use ViaSat-3 to help relay some data from low-earth orbit constellations. In April 2022, the government agency awarded Viasat $53.5 million for near-Earth space communication development.

Earlier this year, Viasat shelled out $7 billion to acquire its rival Inmarsat.

The company plans to share additional information on the status of the satellite and "any necessary contingency plans" in its August 9 earnings call.

— The Messenger's airlines reporter Justin Bachman contributed to this report.