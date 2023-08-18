Verizon Interested in Taking ESPN Streaming Service Off Disney’s Hands: Report

TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says
Verizon has reportedly thrown its hat into the ring in a partnership with Disney to create a new ESPN streaming service, according to The Information.
The network operator has partnered with Disney before. In 2020, Verizon began including the Disney streaming bundle in one of its unlimited wireless plans, Best Stocks reported.
Hans Vestberg, Verizon's CEO, is said to be interested in the partnership, according to Best Stocks.
The sports network, owned by Disney, has reportedly been in plans to launch a streaming network since May.
