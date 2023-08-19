Users Unhappy With Google’s Move to Purge Inactive Accounts  - The Messenger
Users Unhappy With Google’s Move to Purge Inactive Accounts 

The tech giant sent emails last week reminding users that it will begin to delete inactive accounts in December

Bruce Gil
Google first announced its new inactive account policy in MayJustin Sullivan/Getty

Google is facing backlash after sending emails last week reminding users that the tech-giant will begin deleting accounts that haven’t been used or logged into over the past two years, CNBC reported. 

The email’s subject line was, “Updating our Google Account inactivity policy,” and reminded users that they have until December if they want to keep the dormant accounts, according to CNBC.

One user felt that the email’s subject line wasn’t explicit enough. 

“I'm of the mind that email subject lines should be explicitly clear, especially if a consequence is attached to a customer's inaction,” Sabrina Meherally, CEO of Canadian design firm Pause and Effect, posted on LinkedIn.

Another person who received the email tweeted, “What are you doing Google,” attaching a screenshot of the message. 

Google first announced the new policy in May citing security concerns. In a statement, the company said inactive accounts are more prone to being compromised. Google’s solution to the cyber risk is to delete those accounts including all the content associated with the accounts such as documents, emails, and photos. Just a few days later Google announced that accounts that have uploaded YouTube videos will be spared. 

The new policy comes as Google’s parent company is following through with a multi-year cost-saving strategy.

In March, Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat sent a company-wide email announcing spending cuts on employee services, equipment and software, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In January the company cut 12,000 jobs. Deleting inactive accounts could save Google on storage costs, according to CNBC. 

Google will begin deleting inactive accounts in phases starting in December. The company says the simplest way to keep accounts active is to log in at least once every two years. 

