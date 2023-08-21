US Workers Expect At Least $79,000 to Change Jobs, New Fed Survey Shows

Job seekers are asking for higher salaries, and they want to retire earlier.

The New York Fed's latest survey about employee salary expectations showed the lowest wage U.S. workers would be willing to accept to change jobs rose to an average of $78,645 in July — an 8% jump from a year ago and its highest reading ever.

Released Monday, the survey canvasses 1,300 household heads in the U.S. every four months about their experiences with and expectations of the labor market.

While the gender pay gap is still wide, women are boosting their asking salaries at higher rates than men, according to the data. On average, women’s asking offers rose 10.96% in July to $66,068 from the year-ago period. Men’s asking wage increased only 5.55% but still sat much higher than their female counterparts at $91,048. Respondents over 45 were most likely to ask for higher wages.

Despite job seekers’ preferences, the average offering wage sits much lower than they might like, at $69,475. That number is still sharply higher than the full-time offer wage reported for the year-ago period, which stood at $60,764.

People continue to seek earlier retirements than they did a decade ago. Only 32% of respondents said they expected to work past age 67, down from 36.1% when the Fed began its Survey of Consumer Expectations in 2014. Some 47.7% of those surveyed said they would work past age 62, down from 55.3% when the survey began.

At the same time, the survey findings show that the labor market remains sluggish. Some 19.4% of job seekers received a job offer in the four months ending July 31, with most receiving just one offer. That's lower than pre-pandemic levels of 21.1% in 2019. Fewer people are looking for jobs, too. Driven by respondents below age 45 without a college education, the survey found that the share of people looking for a job declined to 19.4% in July from 24.7% during the same month in 2022.

One bright note: People are more satisfied at their jobs. Respondents reported higher levels of satisfaction with their wages, benefits and promotion opportunities.