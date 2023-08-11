US Women Soccer Players: After the Limelight

The elimination of the 2023 U.S. Women's National Soccer Team from the World Cup on Sunday means major players Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz are headed into retirement, leaving the rest of the team with four more years before they may hit the pitch again.

So what do members of the team that brought in four Olympic gold medals and the same number of World Cup titles do until their next shot at triumph?

From building soccer teams to rescuing horses to starting makeup brands, current and former players have founded businesses to help propel them through retirement and/or mobilize fan bases while in the game. And many of those enterprises involve the game that they have spent much their lives fighting for.

The national team, also known as USWNT, won the first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup in 1991 — and then brought in a second title in California in 1999.

All of the players from the renowned “ninety-niners” team have since retired, with the last one hanging up her cleats in 2017 at 41 years old.

The average age of retirement in the U.S. is 64, and many of these players, now with families, have decades of work lives to fill. But unlike their successors, they do not have the social media following or celebrity that can lead to endorsement deals or other means of making a living.

Saskia Webber, a goalkeeper on the USWNT from 1992 to 2000, was one of many players struggling to figure out her next steps. “I was totally lost when I stopped playing soccer. I wasn't sure what I wanted to do,” Webber told The Messenger.

“We made like $20 a day,” Webber said of her salary on the USWNT.

Webber said that in the 10 to 15 years following her time as a professional athlete, she cleaned houses, worked as a personal assistant and was a VIP host and manager at nightclubs, “just to keep my head above water because there was no income.”

The ninety-niners goalkeeper even considered selling her Olympic medal to make ends meet. “I’m not the only person that’s done this, but you consider selling your gold medals, you consider doing whatever you can just to pay the bills.”

After working odd jobs, Webber helped to create and now is the CEO of the Union Sports, an app hosting a platform for young athletes to connect with coaches and professional players about sports. The app is set to launch publicly next month and has about 2,700 users so far, with initial downloads coming from family and friends in beta testing and other sign-ups generated by players at soccer camps. The app has both a free and $4.99 monthly subscription option.

Union Sports has big ambitions and projects that it will hit $4.3 million in revenue by 2026.

So far, the app has raised $250,000 in capital, some through family, while other funding came from billionaire financier Ron Burkle, founder and managing partner of The Yucaipa Companies and owner of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) expansion team the San Diego Wave FC.

Webber and Burkle have “known each other forever” and are good friends, she said. The two met in Pasadena when Burkle and former President Bill Clinton came into the team’s locker room to offer congratulations while the team was celebrating the 1999 World Cup win.

Webber and Mike Magid, co-founder of The Union Sports

Before Webber went into business with Union, she joined many of her former teammates and invested in Angel City FC, a new team in the NWSL. “[I] got an email from Julie Foudy, my forever captain of the US national team. She basically in the email was like ‘you guys want to own a team?'”

Actor Natalie Portman, Kara Nortman and Julie Uhrman founded the team in July 2020. Portman got involved partially due to her son's love of women's soccer. Nortman is a founding partner of Monarch Collective, which invests in women's sports, and Uhrman is a former Lionsgate executive. Alexis Ohanian, venture capitalist and husband of sports icon Serena Williams, is the leading investor in the team.

Then, Julie Foudy, former USWNT player and team captain, looped her former teammates into the venture.

"Mia [Hamm] and I felt this could be fun for all the [former] players who had ties to Southern California. Because some of the players [were not] able to afford the normal fee to get in, we founded an umbrella group. We call it the Angels 12. We each have a share in it, but everyone gives different amounts," Foudy told Harper's Bazaar.

Webber told The Messenger that she had no savings and "had to scramble and use every last dime to make the investment" but "it was a no brainer. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity to be a part of something I believe in."

Other investors in Angel City FC include USWNT former players, Lauren Cheney Holiday, Mia Hamm and Angela Hucles Mangano. The former players teamed up with major celebrities such as Billie Jean King, Christina Aguilera and Lindsey Vonn, who contributed capital to get the team off the ground.

Before the team even hit the field, it was valued at $100 million, sources close to the matter told Yahoo Sports in August 2022.

Mangano and Angle City founder Julie Uhrman, a former executive at Lionsgate Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

Mangano, Angel City’s general manager and an investor in the team, was on the USWNT from 2002 to 2008. Mangano told The Messenger she decided to retire from the team in 2009 when “it started feeling like a job for the first time.

“I just felt like there was a lot more that I wanted to do in life,” she said. "So many things changed. I look back at that period and now can I realize, oh I was depressed during that time," said Mangano. “I just felt like there was a lot more that I wanted to experience and do in life and try that I just never really had the opportunity to.”

Mangano, who started her own real estate business after stepping away from the game, said that even conversations with her parents changed after she stepped off the pitch for the last time, “because we talked so much about the game and the debriefs and the travel and the team.”

Like Webber, Mangano first got involved in Angel City through Foudy, as an investor. She and many of her teammates had “never had that type of opportunity,” she said.

Now at Angel City, as both an investor and the club’s general manager, Mangano tries to support athletes in thinking about their next steps after soccer through educational opportunities for players, including financial education and investor lunches.

“I try to help advise athletes…about what to do when they’re starting to think about retiring or actually how to prepare for that well in advance,” she told The Messenger.

Similarly, Leslie Osborne, a midfielder on the USWNT from 2005 to 2010, joined former teammates, Brandi Chastain, Aly Wagner and Danielle Slaton, to establish Bay FC, a women's soccer team based out of San Francisco.

Osborne told The Messenger that the group was able to secure a $125 million investment in the team from Sixth Street Capital, an investment group, and a $30 million practice facility, the location of which has not yet been announced. The team had to pay a $53 million "expansion fee" just to get into the National Women's Soccer League.

But Osborne also made a foray outside of the soccer world, launching Hustle Beauty, formerly called Sweat Cosmetics, a makeup brand, at the 2015 women’s World Cup. The company had players at the tournament rep its products.

Osborne originally launched the brand because "there were not products made for women like us [female athletes] that could protect us from the sun but also look good and feel good."

With $300,000 in funding from friends and family, the brand first launched in 2015 and early on was sold by retailers including Sephora and Anthropology, according to Osborne. The company is reported to have raised $1.5 million in total, according to Beauty Independent, an industry news site, which reported that the company reached almost $3 million in revenue by the time it rebranded in 2023.

Other teammates have joined together to get business ventures off the ground. Christen Press, Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath and Meghan Klingenberg got together to start Re-Inc. The company sells gender neutral clothing and goods. The group all played together in the 2015 World Cup.

Re-Inc World Cup Watch Party Goodies Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The Re-Inc team includes Rapinoe, one of U.S. Women's Soccer biggest celebrities. Rapinoe has 2.1 million followers on Instagram, which she has used to promote the brand, as well as another venture, production company A Touch More, established with fiancé and basketball legend Sue Bird.

“The public [is] embracing that their favorite athletes can be trusted voices to recommend products and services that the public can enjoy,” Alison Overholt, the former editor-in-chief of ESPN Magazine says of consumer interest in brands started by beloved athletes.

“So many athletes right now are starting their own production companies and media entities,” said Overholt.

Now, since Christen Press is injured and can't play on the current World Cup squad, she and Heath have started an offshoot of Re-Inc, a show to talk about game play called “Re-Cap.” The show is streamed on YouTube, and features Press and Heath interviewing a former teammate or coach.

Alex Morgan -- a striker for the San Diego Wave, along with athletes Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel and Sue Bird -- formed Togethxr, a media and commerce company with the mission of giving women equal representation in women’s sports coverage.

Haley Rosen, a pro soccer player, who had to retire early due to injuries, started Just Women Sports, a platform to access stories and scores on women's sports, which raised $3.5 million in seed funding in 2021. Participants in the 2021 round included Kevin Durant's and Rich Kleiman's Thirty Five Ventures; VC firm OVO; and USWNT players such as Kelley O'Hara and Sam Mewis.

Kristine Lilly, the most capped player in the history of the USWNT, who formed her own soccer camp, told The Messenger, “I think now the women, specifically on the national team that that have been involved in businesses, just see it [business] as an opportunity to continue to make a living when soccer is over because it one day does end for you and you find some other way to fulfill your passion.”