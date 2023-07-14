US Virgin Islands Wants $190 Million From JPMorgan Over Epstein Ties - The Messenger
US Virgin Islands Wants $190 Million From JPMorgan Over Epstein Ties

The VI government wants $150 million in civil penalties and $40 million in damages -- its estimate of what the bank made from its client, an alleged sex trafficker

Rocio Fabbro
The U.S. Virgin Islands is seeking $190 million in civil penalties and damages from JPMorgan Chase to resolve a lawsuit accusing the bank of ignoring a sex trafficking operation led by the late Jeffrey Epstein, according to a filing with federal court for the Southern District of New York on Friday.

The Virgin Islands also requested additional damages of approximately $40 million, which is the amount they “conservatively” estimate that JPMorgan received from its relationship with Epstein up until the end of 2013.

The filing also asks that the largest bank in the U.S. involve trafficking experts and victims in a review to “identify missed opportunities to prevent human trafficking, and implement changes that could prevent such missed opportunities from occurring in the future,” Bridgette Carr, co-director of the Human Trafficking Clinic + Lab at the University of Michigan Law School wrote.

“These sets of recommendations aim to address the same core problem: JPMorgan’s knowledge of and failure to report Epstein’s trafficking because it lacked the economic incentive and motivation to place compliance with the law and prevention of trafficking ahead of its own profits,” the document said.

The filing came in response to last week’s request by U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff that Virgin Islands detail the damages it seeks as the case heads to trial, CNBC reported.


The Virgin Islands sued JP Morgan last year, alleging that the bank aided Epstein in his decades-long sex trafficking scheme. The bank also paid $290 million last month to settle a civil lawsuit brought on by an Epstein victim, The Messenger reported.

In 2019, Epstein died in his Manhattan jail cell, where he was awaiting trial on a federal sex trafficking charge.

A protest group called "Hot Mess" hold up signs of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the federal courthouse on July 8, 2019 in New York City.
A protest group called “Hot Mess” hold up signs of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the federal courthouse on July 8, 2019 in New York City. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
