US Stock Markets Jump Following Inflation Report

Wall Street cheered the Labor Department's latest report on inflation by driving the Dow Jones Industrial Average up by as much as 455 points on Thursday morning.

The Dow, however, gave up most of those gains, closing up 52 points, or 0.15%, at the close of trading. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were both up only slightly as well.

Stocks rose after the Labor Department released its latest data on the Consumer Price Index, coming in slightly lower than expected for July.

The index rose 3.2% in July over the past 12 months, compared with 3% in June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said. Both the CPI, or headline inflation, and core inflation, which subtracts the volatile categories of food and energy, rose 0.2% month over month.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 02, 2023 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The latest numbers cement the case that the Federal Reserve's long spate of interest rate hikes can hold for a while, and that the economy is headed for a soft landing versus earlier expectation for a mild recession.

"The soft landing narrative continued to build following the latest data on consumer prices," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management in Minneapolis. "The case continues to build for the Fed to be done with the hiking cycle."

Among the biggest movers of the day was Disney, which gained more than about 2.5% after announcing steep price hikes for its streaming services, including Disney+, and reporting fiscal third-quarter earnings per share that beat expectations.