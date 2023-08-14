US Steel Shares Jump 24% After Rejecting Buyout

U.S. Steel shares climbed 24% to $28.10 in morning trading Monday, following the company’s decision to reject a buyout proposal one day earlier — its biggest stock jump since 2008.

United States Steel Corp. turned down an “unsolicited cash and stock proposal” on Sunday from rival Cleveland-Cliffs to acquire its outstanding shares, according to the company. The offer totaled $7.3 billion, according to an Aug. 13 statement from Cleveland-Cliffs, but U.S. Steel rejected what chief executive officer David Burritt called an “unreasonable proposal.” Cleveland-Cliffs had refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement from U.S. Steel unless the company accepted the financial terms of its proposal in advance.

“At this juncture, we cannot determine whether your unsolicited proposal properly reflects the full and fair value of the Company,” Burritt wrote in a letter to Cleveland-Cliffs Sunday.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel maker in North America and employs 27,000 people in the U.S. and Canada. U.S. Steel, an iconic American brand, follows right behind with 22,740 employees. Cleveland-Cliff's second quarter revenues of $6 billion came in just ahead of those of its Pittsburgh-based rival, which reported revenues of over $5 billion. Meanwhile, net earnings for U.S. Steel for the three months ending June 30 of $477 million beat out Cleveland-Cliffs net income of $356 million.

U.S. Steel said it will look for “strategic alternatives” following several offers to buy the business, according to its press release. The company didn't guarantee it would accept any deal.

“There can be no assurance that this process will result in the Company pursuing a transaction or any other strategic outcome,” the company said in a statement.

Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves said in the statement that the company would continue a dialogue with U.S. Steel.

“I do look forward to continuing to engage with U.S. Steel on a potential transaction, as I am convinced that the value potential and competitiveness to come out of a combination of our two iconic American companies is exceptional,” he said in a statement.

Cleveland-Cliffs' attempt to buy U.S. Steel was supported by United Steelworkers, according to the company. USW represents over 11,000 hourly employees of U.S. Steel, according to the union. The union said its contract with the company contains provisions for workers in the event of an acquisition.

"While we don’t know exactly what the future holds for U.S. Steel, we do know that the USW’s labor agreement with U.S. Steel contains strong successorship language to protect workers’ rights, and that the company is obligated to provide the union with notice before a sale can proceed," said United Steelworkers in a statement.

While U.S. Steel shares soared Monday, Cleveland-Cliffs stock ticked up modestly, rising 2.1% to $15.