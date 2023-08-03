US Navy is Buying 9 More Warship Destroyers Over Next 5 Years

The U.S. Navy issued two multiyear contracts to build nine Arleigh Burke class destroyers, a warship used by the department arm, according to a statement made on Tuesday.

The ships, known as Flight III Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) destroyers, will be made by ship building companies Huntington Ingall Industries' shipbuilding division and General Dynamics' Bath Iron Works.

Ingalls Shipbuilding will build six of the DDG 51 ships, while the remaining three will be constructed by Bath Iron Works.

“Arleigh Burke class destroyers are the backbone of the surface fleet and one of the most successful shipbuilding programs in the history of the Navy,” Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said in a statement, adding that the contracts “provide a long term stable demand signal to the shipbuilder and industrial supply base, encouraging industry investment in the workforce.”

Ingalls Shipbuilding is the leading manufacturing employer in Mississippi, providing an estimated 12,000 jobs in the sector. Bath Iron Works is also the leading manufacturing employer in Maine, providing an estimated 7,400 jobs.

Although the Navy did not say how much the contracts are worth, Civil Deputy Assistant Secretary Frederick J. Stefany said in a statement “the Navy saved $830 million for these nine ships through multiyear procurement contracts.”

As part of the deal, the shipbuilding companies will be responsible for additional tasks, including handling engineering work to ensure the ships are designed properly, managing the design process to meet certain requirements issued by the Navy, as well as taking care of post-delivery efforts like testing, inspections and adjustments.

In its previous contract, the Navy doled out $3.9 billion to Bath Iron Works to build four ships and another $5.1 billion to Ingalls Shipbuilding to construct six ships between 2018 and 2022.

Since then, however, the cost of ships has gone up. In 2023, the Navy said it planned to spend on average between $26.5 billion and up to $29.4 billion to build new ships. In its updated fiscal 2024 year budget, the Navy said it plans to spend $48.1 billion on the construction of the nine ships.

"These contracts will provide next-generation Integrated Air and Missile Defense capability for our future fleet while ensuring a stable shipbuilding and defense industrial base for the foreseeable future," said Captain Seth Miller, who is also DDG 51 class program manager, in a statement.