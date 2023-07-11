US Liquified Natural Gas Exporter Strikes $8 Billion Deal to Boost UK Energy Supplies Amid Ukraine War Shortfalls
Delfin Midstream could deliver enough energy to heat 5% of UK homes for 15 years
Houston-based liquid natural gas exporter Delfin Midstream has reached an $8 billion agreement that will bring more energy security to the United Kingdom, which faces shortfalls because of sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine War.
Under the deal, the UK's Centrica will buy 1 million metric tons of liquified natural gas a year for 15 years. Delivery will involve about 14 cargo trips per year from Delfin's planed Deepwater Port, which is under development about 40 nautical miles off the coast of Louisiana.
The arrrangement could provide enough energy to heat 5% of UK homes for 15 years. The first shipments are expected to begin in 2027.
- Casualty of war in Ukraine: The global food supply
- After a year of war, why is Russian gas still flowing through Ukraine?
- How Russia Has Earned $386 Billion Selling Oil and Gas Since the War Began
- Europe’s energy crisis is fueled by record heat, war in Ukraine and dependence on Russia for oil and gas
- Mutually assured disruption: Energy as a weapon in the Ukraine crisis
Centrica, the parent company of British Gas, said the agreement will help secure the UK's energy supply in turbulent times. Europe is becoming increasingly reliant on liquified natural gas from the U.S. as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to crimp energy supplies.
The U.S., meanwhile, is awash in natural gas supplies following years of a shale-oil boom generated by fracking technologies.
The UK has committed to a zero-emissions target by 2050, but most of its homes are heated with natural gas, which is likely to continue to be a part of the nation's energy mix for decades to come.
"Centrica is investing heavily to future-proof the UK’s energy supply and address one of the underlying causes of the energy crisis," said Centrica CEO Chris O'Shea said in a statement. "We stand ready to invest several billion pounds in additional projects, creating thousands of new UK jobs."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Digital Subscription Revenue at New York Times Climbs 13%Business
- Cannabis Company Tilray Buys Shock Top, 7 Other Beer and Beverage Brands From Anheuser-BuschBusiness
- Kroger-Albertsons $24.6 Billion Deal: Will It Cost You — and Small Farmers?Business
- Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit CardBusiness
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness