US Liquified Natural Gas Exporter Strikes $8 Billion Deal to Boost UK Energy Supplies Amid Ukraine War Shortfalls - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

US Liquified Natural Gas Exporter Strikes $8 Billion Deal to Boost UK Energy Supplies Amid Ukraine War Shortfalls

Delfin Midstream could deliver enough energy to heat 5% of UK homes for 15 years

Published |Updated
Al Lewis
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Houston-based liquid natural gas exporter Delfin Midstream has reached an $8 billion agreement that will bring more energy security to the United Kingdom, which faces shortfalls because of sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine War.

Centrica strikes $8 billion LNG deal
Centrica, headquartered in Windsor, England, has struck an $8 billion deal to import liquified natural gas from the U.S.Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Under the deal, the UK's Centrica will buy 1 million metric tons of liquified natural gas a year for 15 years. Delivery will involve about 14 cargo trips per year from Delfin's planed Deepwater Port, which is under development about 40 nautical miles off the coast of Louisiana.

The arrrangement could provide enough energy to heat 5% of UK homes for 15 years. The first shipments are expected to begin in 2027.

Read More

Centrica, the parent company of British Gas, said the agreement will help secure the UK's energy supply in turbulent times. Europe is becoming increasingly reliant on liquified natural gas from the U.S. as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to crimp energy supplies.

The U.S., meanwhile, is awash in natural gas supplies following years of a shale-oil boom generated by fracking technologies.

The UK has committed to a zero-emissions target by 2050, but most of its homes are heated with natural gas, which is likely to continue to be a part of the nation's energy mix for decades to come.

"Centrica is investing heavily to future-proof the UK’s energy supply and address one of the underlying causes of the energy crisis," said Centrica CEO Chris O'Shea said in a statement. "We stand ready to invest several billion pounds in additional projects, creating thousands of new UK jobs."

 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.