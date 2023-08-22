The Incredible Shrinking Single-Family House

U.S. home buyers are shrinking their expectations — literally.

Home prices are getting ever more expensive, and some 82% of Americans think it’s a bad time to buy a house right now. But instead of waiting for prices to drop, they’re simply sizing down.

The median size of single-family homes that began construction in the second quarter fell to 2,191 square feet from 2,256 in the first quarter. In 2022, the median size of a single-family home was 2,383 square feet.

Meanwhile, construction of single-family homes is surging to meet rising demand. “Even as average 30-year mortgage rates are pushing up against 7%, single-family starts climbed to the second-highest level registered over the past 12 months,” said Nikolas Scoolis, a housing economics manager for Zonda.

The number of privately-owned single-family housing starts, or new residential construction projects, rose 3.9% in July to 1.45 million from 1.39 million in June, according to Livabl by Zonda. The number of housing starts in July was 5.9% higher than the year-ago period.

The typical home price rose to $348,126 in July compared to $346,019 a month earlier and $344,630 during the same month last year, according to Zillow. The real estate site calculates “typical” home prices using historical data. The typical price of single family homes in the U.S. currently sits at $348,961, reported Zillow.

“The new-home market has been able to provide some relief for buyers through different strategies, including building smaller homes and various incentives,” said Scoolis.

Even as buyers size down, the smaller homes they're purchasing are getting more cramped.

Average home sizes overall are shrinking in the nation's hottest markets, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the story. Sizes dropped the most in Seattle — a whopping 18%, between July of 2018 and 2023, according to data from Zonda provided to The Messenger. Home sizes in Charlotte, Minneapolis and San Antonio fell 14%.