US Home Prices Inch Down for Second Straight Month
April and May had the first declines since 2012, a leading index shows
U.S. home prices dipped again in May, offering a bit more encouragement to potential buyers feeling squeezed by both prices and borrowing costs.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Index, a measure of sale prices for single-family homes around the country, was 0.5% lower this May than in May 2022, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement Tuesday. In the year through April, the index fell 0.1%, marking the first such decline since 2012. Comparing readings for the same month removes variations stemming from the season.
With mortgage rates more than double what they were a year and a half ago, all eyes are on prices, the other major lever of housing affordability. Although higher borrowing costs make it harder for people to bid higher for properties, so far the increase in mortgage rates hasn’t defused competition the way it might have if there were more listings on the market. After record low rates fueled a buying craze during the first two years of the pandemic, moving is less appealing, economists say.
“We’re seeing a little price weakness, but it's not as much as I expected. A big part of that is the extreme shortage of housing,” said Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial in New York.
- US Home Prices Rise for Second Straight Month, Undermining Buyer Hopes
- Oil Prices Set to Rise for Fifth Straight Week
- Gas prices are down more than they have been in months — will they continue to fall for the rest of the year?
- Inflation is definitely slowing down — except for egg prices
- Miami-Dade Home Prices Are on the Rise Bucking National Trends
A separate S&P CoreLogic index that tracks 20 of the nation’s largest cities also dropped in the year through May, falling 1.7%, despite some wide variations. Economists expected a 1.8% decline, according to FactSet.
The biggest declines were on the West Coast, with prices in Seattle dropping 11.3% from May 2022 and in San Francisco, 11%. Other cities saw prices rise. Chicago had the biggest increase, up 4.6%, followed by Cleveland, at 3.9%, and New York, increasing 3.5%.
“Regional differences continue to be striking,” Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in the statement.
Prices typically rise in the spring because families time their moves to the school season, and compared to April, the national index was 1.2% higher in May. It hasn't dropped between April and May since 2008.
This story was updated to include a comment from an economist and city-specific data.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Forget the High Interest Rates, It’s Getting Tougher to Even Get a Credit CardBusiness
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Campbell Soup to Acquire Rao’s Pasta Sauce Parent for $2.7 BillionBusiness
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Airlines Cancel More Than 1,300 Flights as Storms Slam East CoastBusiness
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to Stream Sports, Plans to Charge Customers MoreBusiness
- A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets That Apparently Didn’t ExistEntertainment
- Pollo Tropical, Florida Chicken Chain, to Be Sold for $225 MillionBusiness
- Rudy Giuliani Lists Luxury Manhattan Apartment for $6.5 MillionBusiness
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Zoom Is Using Your Personal Calls to Train its AIBusiness