US Home Prices Inch Down for Second Straight Month

April and May had the first declines since 2012, a leading index shows

Published |Updated
Kathleen Howley
U.S. home prices dipped again in May, offering a bit more encouragement to potential buyers feeling squeezed by both prices and borrowing costs.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Index, a measure of sale prices for single-family homes around the country, was 0.5% lower this May than in May 2022, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement Tuesday. In the year through April, the index fell 0.1%, marking the first such decline since 2012. Comparing readings for the same month removes variations stemming from the season.

With mortgage rates more than double what they were a year and a half ago, all eyes are on prices, the other major lever of housing affordability. Although higher borrowing costs make it harder for people to bid higher for properties, so far the increase in mortgage rates hasn’t defused competition the way it might have if there were more listings on the market. After record low rates fueled a buying craze during the first two years of the pandemic, moving is less appealing, economists say.

“We’re seeing a little price weakness, but it's not as much as I expected. A big part of that is the extreme shortage of housing,” said Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial in New York. 

A separate S&P CoreLogic index that tracks 20 of the nation’s largest cities also dropped in the year through May, falling 1.7%, despite some wide variations. Economists expected a 1.8% decline, according to FactSet. 

The biggest declines were on the West Coast, with prices in Seattle dropping 11.3% from May 2022 and in San Francisco, 11%. Other cities saw prices rise.  Chicago had the biggest increase, up 4.6%, followed by Cleveland, at 3.9%, and New York, increasing 3.5%. 

“Regional differences continue to be striking,” Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in the statement.

Prices typically rise in the spring because families time their moves to the school season, and compared to April, the national index was 1.2% higher in May. It hasn't dropped between April and May since 2008.

This story was updated to include a comment from an economist and city-specific data. 

