US Economy Chugs Along With Vibrant Retail Sales and Strong Demand for Housing

Two key economic reports released on Tuesday showed continued resilience in the economy, despite elevated inflation levels and rising interest rates.

Retail sales for June came in strong, totaling $689.5 billion for the month, notching a 0.2% increase from May and a 1.5% gain over June 2022. The monthly result came in below expectations for a 6% gain. But May's results were revised upward from 0.3% to 0.5%.

"While headline June retail sales came in a bit softer than forecast, the upward revision to May shows the consumer spending remained healthy as Q2 winded down,” writes Nationwide Chief Economist Kathy Bostjancic.

Another report released Tuesday showed homebuilder confidence rose in July for the seventh straight month. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index was up one point to 56, above the threshold of 50 that indicates a positive sentiment.

Despite rising interest rates, demand for new houses is growing because inventories of existing homes for sale remain low.

Taken together, both economic reports support a widely expected move for the Federal Reserve to raise its key interest rate by a quarter point when it concludes its next meeting next week.

"The continued sturdy retail sales figures support another rate hike by the Fed on July 26, however it will be the upcoming reports that indicate whether vibrant spending continued into Q3 and whether it support further rate hikes beyond next week," Bostjancic said.

The Fed has raised its rate 10 times since March 2022 in its battle against inflation to a 16-year high of 5% to 5.25%. Mortgage rates have followed suit with the 30-year fixed mortgage rate crossing the 7% mark in May and June, but pulling back slightly to about 6.9% currently.

Rising rates are expected to slow the economy further, crimping consumers and homebuyers, but alleviating inflation.

"Builders are troubled over rising mortgage rates approaching 7% and continue to grapple with supply-side challenges, including ongoing scarcity of electrical transformer equipment and growing concerns about lot availability," said NAHB Chairman Alicia Huey.