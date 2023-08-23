US Devotes $1.4 Billion to Developing Next-Gen COVID-19 Vaccines - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

US Devotes $1.4 Billion to Developing Next-Gen COVID-19 Vaccines

Clinical trials for longer-lasting vaccines are expected to start this fall

Published |Updated
Bruce Gil
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A group of clinical research institutions and two pharmaceutical giants, Johnson & Johnson and Regeneron, have been granted more than $1.4 billion to develop new COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. 

The funding comes from the Biden administration's $5 billion Project NextGen initiative, which is intended to develop longer-lasting vaccines and treatments and to streamline manufacturing processes.  

“As the virus continues to evolve, we need new tools that keep pace with those changes,” Dawn O’Connell, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, said in a statement Tuesday.

Since the pandemic unfolded in early 2020, drug companies and policymakers have raced to combat the latest mutations of COVID-19. To date, more than 1.1 million Americans have died from the virus.

The bulk of the award, $1 billion, goes to four partners of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, an agency inside HHS. Vaccine clinical trials by the partners are expected to begin this winter. 

Pharmaceutical company Regeneron was granted $326 million to work with BARDA to develop and manufacture a monoclonal antibody for people who can’t take or don’t respond to current vaccines. Clinical trials are expected to begin this fall. 

Vaccine vial and needle
The grants come as a deadly new strain of the virus sends more people to the hospital.Michael Ciaglo/Getty
Read More

“Although COVID-19 has moved to an endemic stage, many people — including those with immunocompromising conditions — continue to face exposure that impacts their everyday life and could cause serious health consequences,” Regeneron Chief Executive Officer Leonard S. Schleifer in a separate statement.

Johnson & Johnson received $10 million to fund a research effort with BARDA that focuses on promising startups, and the company has already announced the 10 startups it will finance to develop new vaccines and treatments. Clinical trials are expected to begin this winter. 

New hospitalizations for COVID-19 have become more frequent in the past month or so, rising nearly 22% to 12,613 in the most recent weekly count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (At the height of the pandemic, weekly counts reached well over 100,000.)

A new variant of the virus, called EG.5 or Eris, accounts for an estimated 18-24% of all new cases in the U.S. Pharmaceutical giants Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer are expected to roll out updated vaccines this fall, and early clinical trial data from Moderna showed some protection from Eris. 

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.