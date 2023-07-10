Consumer Loan Numbers Show More Cautious US Households, Lenders

Growth in the nation’s outstanding consumer loans slowed dramatically in May as the dollar volume of non-revolving loans — things like installment loans for car purchases and college tuition — fell for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

Outstanding loans rose by $7.3 billion to $4.86 trillion, a fraction of the $21.5 billion increase expected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal, and far less than the $20.3 billion gain seen in April.

Within that, revolving credit — which is mostly credit cards — rose by $8.5 billion while non-revolving credit fell by $1.3 billion, according to data released by the Federal Reserve Monday. It was the first such decline since April 2020.

The slowing growth underscores the lingering threat of an economic recession. Lenders are more reluctant to extend credit and consumers are more cautious about their spending. Plus, now that the benchmark interest rate is at its highest level since 2006, households already squeezed by price inflation may not be able to afford to borrow money.

“Both consumers and lenders are pulling back as the economy starts to show cracks,” said Dan Roccato, a finance professor at the University of San Diego. “It doesn’t mean we’re heading for a ditch, but it means we’re heading into the slow lane for a while.”

Many economists are predicting a mild recession later this year or next year, though there is no widely accepted consensus. The Fed’s latest survey of senior loan officers showed lenders were tightening their credit standards across all major consumer loan categories in the first quarter, often raising minimum credit scores and lowering credit limits.



To cool soaring inflation, central bank officials have hiked the fed funds rate 10 times since early 2022, bringing it to a range of 5%-5.25%, the highest its been since 2006. Fed officials are expected to increase the benchmark another quarter percentage point later this month, which would in turn make borrowing even more expensive. The prime rate, a basis for many consumer lending rates, moves in tandem with the fed funds rate.

“We’ve had a few strong months of consumer credit growth overall, and it was just a matter of time before the rules of gravity set in,” Roccato said.