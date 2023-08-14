US-China Flights Ramping Up as Beijing Lifts Pandemic-Era Restrictions

China is ready to resume traveling.

Chinese authorities late last week reached a deal with the Biden administration to expand the number of weekly passenger flights between the U.S. and China while also ending a ban on group tours involving several major markets, including the U.S.

By November, U.S. and Chinese airlines will be able to fly two dozen weekly flights between the countries under the agreement. The new deal prompted United Airlines — the U.S. carrier with the most Asia service — to announce plans to resume service to Beijing service and increase daily flights to Shanghai.

"We are grateful for this positive step forward in U.S.-China passenger air services, and we thank the many officials from both countries who partnered to make this reinstatement of air service possible," Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president of global network planning and alliances, said Friday in a statement.

The expansion of trans-Pacific air service came one day after China said it would allow group trips to the U.S. Before the pandemic, as many as 3 million Chinese travelers visited the U.S. each year, contributing some $30 billion to the economy, according to the U.S. Commerce Department.

Commerce touted the decision as “a significant win for the U.S. travel and tourism industry.” Chinese tourists spent heavily in destinations such as Las Vegas, New York, Florida and southern California.

Passengers at Beijing Daxing International Airport: Before the pandemic, Chinese tourists were contributing $30 billion a year to the U.S. economy, the Commerce Department says. JADE GAO/AFP via Getty Images

The air-service restrictions date to March 2020, when the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) restricted U.S. carriers’ flights into the country as the pandemic raged. The U.S. responded by ending Chinese carriers’ flights. China began allowing some resumption of limited service in January 2023.

Under the Department of Transportation order, seven Chinese carriers can fly 18 weekly round-trips starting Sept. 1 “to meet an anticipated increase in demand around the start of the academic year.” The U.S. will allow six additional weekly flights starting Oct. 29.

Among U.S. passenger carriers, United, Delta and American are the only ones currently offering flights to China, each with four weekly. Before the pandemic, in the summer of 2019, Chinese airlines operated 230 flights per week to the U.S. while U.S. carriers were operating 136 flights to China, according to Airlines for America, the industry's trade group.

“Airlines for America supports the gradual reopening of U.S.-China air services commensurate with increases in passenger demand over time,” the group said Sunday in a statement to The Messenger. “The modified Order helps ensure fair and equal opportunity for U.S. airlines to compete in the marketplace.”

United plans to resume daily flights between San Francisco and Beijing in November and increase its San Francisco-to-Shanghai service from four times weekly to daily starting Oct. 1.

Update: This story was updated with data on weekly flights from 2019 and comment from Airlines for America, the U.S. airlines' trade group.