US Chamber of Commerce, 250 Other Groups Ask Biden to Intervene to Avert UPS Strike

A coalition of more than 250 organizations, led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, sent President Joe Biden a letter asking the administration to help the Teamsters Union and United Parcel Service negotiate a new contract. The Teamsters Union is threatening to strike if a new contract is not approved before July 31, when the current contract expires.

Members of the coalition include the Association of American Railroads, the Gemini Shippers Association and the American Trucking Associations.

"UPS is a vital lifeline for America, moving between 5% and 6% of U.S. GDP, or $3.8 billion in goods, per day," the coalition wrote. "UPS’s competitors have stated publicly that, in the event of a work stoppage, they do not have the capacity to absorb the 20 million packages the UPS delivers per day."

The contract for wages, benefits and work conditions between the Teamsters and UPS is the largest collective bargaining agreement with a private employer in the U.S. Without a contract, UPS workers have authorized what would become the largest single-employer strike in U.S. history. A ten-day strike could cost the economy over $7 billion, according to an estimate from the Anderson Economic Group.

A strike could set back newly-gained progress on inflation and supply-chain disruptions. It could also cause delays in delivering the, on average, more than 24 million packages that UPS moves each day.

Teamsters General President Sean O’Brian said last week that he asked Biden not to intervene if the union goes on strike, according to the Associated Press.

“My neighborhood where I grew up in Boston, if two people had a disagreement and you had nothing to do with it – you just kept walking,” O’Brien said.

After two weeks of halted negotiations between the Teamsters and UPS, the negotiations are set to resume next week. The Teamsters represent nearly 340,000 UPS employees and has been holding “practice pickets” since both sides blamed each other for walking away from the negotiating table.

“As thousands of UPS Teamsters practice picket, rally, and mobilize around the country, UPS bowed today to the overwhelming show of Teamster unity and reached out to the union to resume negotiations,” the Teamsters said in a press release on Wednesday.

In a release posted to its website, UPS said it was “pleased to be back at the negotiating table next week to resolve the few remaining open issues.”

Earlier on Wednesday, UPS pilots pledged to join the Teamsters if the union votes to strike, according to a spokesman for the Independent Pilots Association. The association represents 3,300 pilots who fly for UPS.

"We have the right to honor Teamster picket lines," said spokesman Brian Gaudet.

A number of prominent figures have signaled their support for the Teamsters. Nearly 200 members of Congress sent O’Brian a letter asserting their support for the union on Wednesday, according to a tweet from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Last week, UPS announced it would begin training non-union employees should a work stoppage unfold next month.

Before negotiations halted, the union and UPS had come to an agreement on 55 non-economic issues, according to a tweet from the union last month. They had also agreed to end the two-tier wage system for delivery drivers, establish mandatory overtime for unscheduled workdays and make Martin Luther King, Jr. Day a paid holiday.

"With 95% of the negotiations complete and with the current contract set to expire in less than two weeks, there is no time to waste on rhetoric and posturing," the coalition wrote.

Biden, who has called himself "the most pro-union president," briefly met with a top auto union chief on Wednesday, according to CNN. The contract between workers represented by the United Auto Workers union and the Big Three U.S. automakers is set to expire in September. Shawn Fain, the president of the UAW, has publicly warned that the union is prepared to strike.