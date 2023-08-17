US Airlines Already Hunting Another Boom for 2024 European Summer Vacations - The Messenger
Business
US Airlines Already Hunting Another Boom for 2024 European Summer Vacations

American Airlines is preparing for a repeat next summer on supercharged consumer demand to holiday in Europe

Justin Bachman
The Danish capital of Copenhagen is among new cities American will add to its network in 2024.Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

American Airlines is planning its largest European expansion next year since before the pandemic, hoping to capitalize on robust travel demand and a chance to find new homes for new widebody aircraft.

The route-expansion announcement Thursday comes as the three U.S. legacy airlines bolster their route networks amid a surge of post-pandemic demand for international travel. 

American will add three new cities to its 2024 summer schedule — Copenhagen, Naples and Nice — while bulking up capacity by around 10% this winter to the Caribbean and Latin American.

It also will resume flights from Chicago to Venice, Italy, and begin a new route from Dallas-Fort Worth to Barcelona, both in June. The airline also plans to bolster service to several European cities with flights year-round, including Barcelona, Dublin, Madrid, Rome and Lisbon.

“It’s all related to wanting to find year-round homes for airplanes,” Brian Znotins, American’s senior vice president of network and schedule planning, said in a company video. The carrier wants to pair its long-haul Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft to European destinations in the Northern Hemisphere summer with a destination in South America or New Zealand or Australia in the winter.

The company is seeking to avoid a situation in which “we buy a wide body we don’t find ourselves flying it to Dubrovnik in the summer and then we put it in the domestic system in the winter where it underperforms a narrowbody, it has a higher seat cost,” he said.

In the winter, American plans new flights from its hubs in Charlotte, Dallas and Miami across Latin America and the Caribbean, mostly with additional frequencies.

Separately, Delta Air Lines said Wednesday it will expand its schedule to China starting Oct. 29, with 10 weekly flights to Shanghai from Seattle and Detroit, and four weekly flights from Los Angeles to Shanghai in March.

Delta is also expanding service to Brazil and Argentina, starting Oct. 28, with new nonstop flights from New York as part of its joint venture with Latam Airlines. New seasonal flights from New York to Rio de Janeiro begin in December.

In July, United Airlines announced a further trans-Pacific expansion, with new daily flights from San Francisco to Manila, and additional flying to Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Tokyo. The flights begin in late October.

