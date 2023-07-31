US Air Force to Buy Up to Six Archer Electric Air Taxis for $142 Million

Archer Aviation agreed to sell the U.S. Department of Defense and Air Force up to six of its new Midnight air taxis in new contracts worth $142 million, according to a Monday press release. The aviation company's stock jumped 29% shortly after the deal was announced.

The new contracts expand Archer's 2021 partnership with the Air Force through its Agility Prime Program, which focuses on the development of all-electric passenger aircraft. The company manufactured its first Midnight aircraft in May, which caught the DoD's eye because of its 1,000-pound weight capacity.

The electric vehicle take-off and landing aircraft will serve as a potential alternative to helicopters for personnel transport and rescue operations, or for logistics support.

Archer is currently working with the Federal Aviation Administration to certify the Midnight by late 2024. The company has also partnered with United Airlines to use the Midnight for the two company's joint urban air mobility network, set to launch in 2025 across the New York Metropolitan Area.

"It’s clear that the development and commercialization of [electric vertical take-off and landing] technology continues to remain a national priority," Archer CEO Adam Goldstein said. "We look forward to working closely with the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Air Force to integrate Midnight into their operational fleet with a focus on transport, logistics and rescue operations.”

The DoD has used its Agility Prime contracts to back up several eVTOL makers, including Archer rival Joby Aviation Inc. Joby was awarded a $131 million contract in April, the third extension on its prior agreement with the U.S. Air Force, and expects to deliver two aircraft by early 2024.