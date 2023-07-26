Urban ‘Pizza Ovens’ Are Baking Millions of Americans - The Messenger
Urban ‘Pizza Ovens’ Are Baking Millions of Americans

Nine cities have turned into heat islands that raise temperatures by at least eight degrees

Al Lewis
Trying to beat the heat in Brooklyn: New York tops the list of cities where the inferno is most intense. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Urban heat islands – marked by pavement, rooftops, glass and steel – are exposing 41 million Americans to even higher temperatures than what climate change can blast out on its own.

Tall buildings that block wind and absorb heat can act like the elements in a pizza oven, with streets and parking lots as heat-retaining bricks, exposing urban dwellers to greater risks of illnesses and higher cooling costs.

Nine cities have developed urban heat islands that bring temperatures up at least eight degrees for more than one million residents, according to a study by Climate Central, an independent group of scientists and communicators.

No. 1 on the list is New York with 7.1 million living in heat islands. No. 2 is Houston with 4.3 million. No. 3 is Los Angeles with 3.3 million.

Then come Dallas, 2.2 million; Chicago, 2.1 million; San Antonio, 1.5 million, San Diego, 1.4 million, Phoenix, 1.3 million; and Detroit, 1 million.

The study used data from 44 U.S. cities and tracked heat islands in many other metro areas where temperatures are significantly higher than surrounding rural areas.

Much of the U.S. is broiling in a heat wave this week, and July is shaping up to be the hottest month in thousands of years, according to NASA scientists. Heat islands are compounding the misery, which has already meant an increase in heat-related deaths, emergency room visits and health care costs. They're also taking a toll on outdoor workers.

"Until global temperatures stop rising, city residents will face increasingly steeper challenges to stay safe during periods of extreme heat," Jen Brady, Climate Central senior data analyst said in a statement.

In addition to heat-absorbing infrastructure, population densities also contribute to heat islands. For instance, millions of people are running air conditioners, fanning hot air outside as they cool dwellings inside. A dearth of trees and green spaces that might provide cool spots in a baking city can also run up the temperature.

Solutions are obvious. They include more green spaces, more trees, lighter-colored building and rooftop materials that don't absorb as much heat, said Peter Girard, communications director for Climate Central.

"Those all make a difference, but the world keeps getting hotter," Girard said. "Living in cities is not just more uncomfortable in the summer, but potentially dangerous. It helps people see what life on a warming planet looks like."

