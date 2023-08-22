To Turn Vacant Offices Into Urban Farms, You ‘Just Need a Hose’

In April, it was reported that Agriplay Ventures was negotiating to occupy at least 70,000 square feet in Chicago’s Loop, converting office space to vertical farming. The potential spurred hope for another way to use vacant office space.

But that deal has since fallen through, Agriplay CEO Adam Morand told The Messenger.

“On the deal side, this is where a lot of this has not really materialized,” Morand said.

With companies abandoning office space as remote workers resist a return to the office, landlords have been scrambling to reimagine their buildings and explore alternative uses.

Housing has led that conversation, but office-to-residential conversions can be challenging and costly. Office buildings in big cities have large floor plans that could result in long apartments with little natural light or buildings with hollow, unusable cores.

Enter vertical farming as another possible solution.

Unlike housing, the architecture of office buildings can be a benefit for farming conversion. Such setups require high ceilings and large floors. Windows, plumbing and HVAC systems are of less importance.

“For water, we really just need a hose. For the lighting, we really just need a plug,” said Jacqueline Potter, a farmer with Area 2 Farms, which has converted a warehouse in Arlington, Virginia.

Potter said that Area 2 Farms has fielded hundreds of calls inquiring about farm conversions in warehouses, malls and offices — and that all are technically easy to make possible.

Still, large-scale office-to-farm conversions have yet to occur, largely due to rents. Office leases are pricier than those for industrial or retail and farmers can serve their customers just as well right outside a city — where rent is cheaper — as they can in a city center.

“The reuse of office spaces is an interesting idea, but the economics might not be as favorable,” said Jeffrey Landau, director of business development at Agritecture, which has conducted feasibility studies and created business plans for companies interested in urban farming.

Morand said that he’s spoken to owners of Class B and C buildings — which are struggling more than Class A properties to find tenants — but despite encouragement from owners, their banks have nixed the deals in fear of the conversions posing a risk.

“No one's done it so there is no comparable,” Morand said.

At this point, the only way Morand anticipates office-to-farm conversions is if the farms own the buildings or get financial support from local governments.