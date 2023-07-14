UPS To Train Non-Union Employees Amid Possible Strike Next Month

Amid a looming possible strike by its employees, United Parcel Service said Friday it would begin training non-union staffers should a work stoppage unfold next month. Some 340,000 UPS employees who are union members are threatening to strike if they don’t have a new contract by July 31, when the existing contract expires.

The United Parcel Service began training non-union employees Friday as union employees gear up for a possible strike. A stoppage would be the largest single-employer strike in U.S. history. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The move by the parcel delivery company comes just over a week after heated negotiations with union leaders broke down. The contract for wages, benefits and work conditions between UPS and the Teamsters Union is the largest collective-bargaining agreement with a private-sector employer in North America. If no agreement is reached by July 31, UPS workers have authorized what would become the largest single-employer strike in American history. A 10-day strike could cost the economy over $7 billion, according to an estimate from the Anderson Economic Group.

UPS said the training is a temporary plan that has no impact on current operations.

“We remain focused on reaching an agreement with the Teamsters that is a win for UPS employees, our customers, our union, and our company before Aug. 1,” UPS said in a press release. “While we have made great progress and are close to reaching an agreement, we have a responsibility as an essential service provider to take steps to help ensure we can deliver our customers’ packages if the Teamsters choose to strike.”

Negotiations between the union and UPS began in April but collapsed dramatically last week, with both sides blaming the other for leaving the bargaining table. Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said the company walked away after presenting an “unacceptable offer” to the union that was unanimously rejected by Teamster negotiations.

“This multibillion-dollar corporation has plenty to give American workers — they just don’t want to,” O’Brien tweeted July 5. “UPS had a choice to make, and they have clearly chosen to go down the wrong road.”

In a statement last week, UPS pinned the blame on the Teamsters for refusing to negotiate on what the company called its “historic offer.”

Before talks broke down, the Teamsters had won a series of victories, including the end to a two-tier wage system for delivery drivers, mandatory overtime for unscheduled workdays and establishing Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a paid holiday. The union and UPS also came to a consensus on 55 non-economic issues, such as installing air conditioning in newly-purchased UPS vans.

In the days after negotiations flatlined, the Teamsters have engaged in “practice strikes” and picketing across the country, most recently in Brooklyn, New York.