UPS Pilots Will Stop Flying if Teamsters Drivers Strike

United Parcel Service pilots vowed to join the company's delivery drivers if the Teamsters union votes to strike, a spokesperson for the pilots' union confirmed Wednesday.

"We have the right to honor Teamster picket lines," said Brian Gaudet, spokesperson for the Independent Pilots Association, referring to the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents the 330,000 UPS drivers.

The pilots union last joined the Teamsters in a 16-day strike in 1997, even though the pilots and drivers are covered under separate contracts, he said. The pilots finalized their own two-year contract with UPS in August 2022.

The IPA represents the 3,300 pilots who fly for UPS. It doesn't have a strike fund that would help cover the cost of member's expenses while they are out of work, Gaudet said, which means pilots would bear the financial burden of a work stoppage.

“No one wants a work stoppage, but should a legal (International Brotherhood of Teamsters) strike be initiated, you and the IBT can count on the IPA for support,” IPA President Robert Travis told Teamsters President Sean O’Brien in a letter posted on the pilots association website.

Negotiations between UPS and the Teamsters have proceeded in fits and starts. The drivers' contract ends July 31, which means a strike would begin Aug. 1 if no deal is reached.

On July 1, the two sides said they reached a partial deal to end a two-tiered payment system that paid part-time drivers roughly $5 per hour less than full-time drivers. The deal also addressed working conditions and holidays and ended mandatory overtime on drivers’ days off.

United Parcel Services (UPS) workers walk a ‘practice picket line’ on July 7, 2023, in the Queens borough of New York City TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

The deal seemed to lower the chances of a strike, but days later the two sides said talks had broken down.

Earlier this week O’Brien said he had asked the White House not to intervene in the event of a strike, as it did to prevent a railworkers strike last year.

A Teamsters spokesperson said they have not set a date to resume negotiations.

A UPS spokesperson did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.