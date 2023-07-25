UPS Avoids Strike, Reaches Tentative Labor Deal with Teamsters Drivers

UPS reached a tentative labor agreement with its drivers on Tuesday, days before they were scheduled to go on strike, the company and Teamsters labor union said.

The new five-year contract will grant workers historic wage increases, the Teamsters said in its statement, giving full and part-time workers $2.75 more per hour in 2023 and $7.50 more per hour by 2028.

“I have never seen a national contract that levels the playing field for workers so dramatically as this one,” said Fred Zuckerman, General Secretary-Treasurer of the Teamsters, which represents 340,000 UPS delivery drivers.

The new agreement will also give drivers air conditioning for the first time ever, restrict UPS from putting workers on overtime during their scheduled days off, and grant Martin Luther King Day as a holiday for the first time ever.

“Rank-and-file UPS Teamsters sacrificed everything to get this country through a pandemic and enabled UPS to reap record-setting profits,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “This contract sets a new standard in the labor movement and raises the bar for all workers.”

The old union contract between UPS and the Teamsters was set to expire July 31. Negotiations between the two parties picked up last week after a stalemate in early July. The Teamsters had been preparing to strike for weeks, staging practice pickets from Los Angeles to Detroit and Atlanta. A 10-day UPS strike would have cost the U.S. economy an estimated $7 billion, according to press reports.

“Together we reached a win-win-win agreement on the issues that are important to Teamsters leadership, our employees and to UPS and our customers,” UPS CEO Carol Tomé said in the company's statement .