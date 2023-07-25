UPS Avoids Strike, Reaches Tentative Labor Deal with Teamsters Drivers - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

UPS Avoids Strike, Reaches Tentative Labor Deal with Teamsters Drivers

The new agreement gives drivers air conditioning for the first time ever and raises wages by $7.50 an hour by 2028

Published |Updated
Laura Bratton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The Teamsters labor union said it won a new contract for UPS drivers on Tuesday.TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

UPS reached a tentative labor agreement with its drivers on Tuesday, days before they were scheduled to go on strike, the company and Teamsters labor union said.

The new five-year contract will grant workers historic wage increases, the Teamsters said in its statement, giving full and part-time workers $2.75 more per hour in 2023 and $7.50 more per hour by 2028.

“I have never seen a national contract that levels the playing field for workers so dramatically as this one,” said Fred Zuckerman, General Secretary-Treasurer of the Teamsters, which represents 340,000 UPS delivery drivers.

The new agreement will also give drivers air conditioning for the first time ever, restrict UPS from putting workers on overtime during their scheduled days off, and grant Martin Luther King Day as a holiday for the first time ever.

Read More

“Rank-and-file UPS Teamsters sacrificed everything to get this country through a pandemic and enabled UPS to reap record-setting profits,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “This contract sets a new standard in the labor movement and raises the bar for all workers.”

The old union contract between UPS and the Teamsters was set to expire July 31. Negotiations between the two parties picked up last week after a stalemate in early July. The Teamsters had been preparing to strike for weeks, staging practice pickets from Los Angeles to Detroit and Atlanta. A 10-day UPS strike would have cost the U.S. economy an estimated $7 billion, according to press reports.

“Together we reached a win-win-win agreement on the issues that are important to Teamsters leadership, our employees and to UPS and our customers,” UPS CEO Carol Tomé said in the company's statement .

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.