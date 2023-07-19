United Airlines’ $1.1 Billion Profit Bolsters Industry Story of Near-Endless Demand - The Messenger
United Airlines’ $1.1 Billion Profit Bolsters Industry Story of Near-Endless Demand

The 2Q results are a strong prelude to an even busier summer in which Americans are ready for a vacation, regardless of price

Published |Updated
Justin Bachman
United Airlines reported $1.1 billion in quarterly net income on July 19. CEO Scott Kirby speaks during a December 2022 press event. LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images

United Airlines earned $1.1 billion in the second quarter on the resurgence of international travel, despite severe East Coast weather in June that marred much of the carrier’s operation.

The positive results released Wednesday mirror rival Delta Air Lines, which last week posted record quarterly net income and revenue.

The second-quarter earnings returned United to profitability after a loss the prior quarter. United earned $329 million profit during the same three months last year.

The results prompted United to raise the the lower end of its full-year profit forecast to $11-$12 per share, up from $10-$12 previously.

United, the world's largest airline, is benefitting from the strong rebound in international travel this year as nearly all pandemic-era border restrictions have now eased. Among the Big Three U.S. network carriers, United is the most-exposed to international travel trends and has the largest widebody fleet. The airline says its current summer trans-Atlantic schedule is the largest in company history, 32% above its 2019 schedule.

Passenger revenues surged 20% over the same quarter of 2022, led by a 44% jump in international sales, reflecting Americans' strong demand to visit Europe after the pandemic and the re-opening of countries like Japan and Korea.

United said that domestic profit margins had returned to pre-pandemic levels during the second quarter, and those internationally were "well above" 2019.

Wall Street analysts expected the company to earn $3.99 a share for the three months ending June 30, according to estimates compiled by Morningstar.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $5.03 per share, topping forecasts. Chicago-based United said the adjusted per-share income set a company record.

Also helping the airline's results: Jet fuel prices that were more than 36% below the same price per gallon a year ago. That expense, coupled with a 17.5% increase in capacity (available seat miles) over 2Q 2022 helped United reduce its unit costs by 4%.

United’s sales rose 17% to $14.2 billion from the same period of 2022, topping the forecast of $13.9 billion.

The airline did not delineate costs over a meltdown of its Newark, N.J., hub in late June, when multiple days of severe thunderstorms and low clouds reduced traffic and snarled United's operations nationwide. The company is "focused on the important changes we can make, especially in Newark, to serve our customers even better," Chief Executive Scott Kirby said in a news release.

