United Auto Workers Demand Shortened Work Week, More Retirement Benefits

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain took to Facebook on Tuesday to reveal a list of contract demands it's making to the "Big Three" automakers, breaking a long tradition of private backdoor negotiations.

The "audacious" demands include increased benefits for current workers and retirees, shortening the workweek from 60 to 80 hours each week to a 32-hour workweek and the elimination of a two-tier wage system.

Last month, the UAW renewed contract negotiations with automakers Stellantis, Ford and General Motors to establish a new four-year contract. If a new contract isn't agreed to by Sept. 14, when the current agreement expires, the UAW's roughly 144,000 are prepared to strike. The union argues that the automakers' strong profits mean that they can afford to give their employees better benefits.

"General Motors CEO Mary Barra made $29 million last year. Yet a newly hired battery worker at Altium Sales in Lordstown, Ohio is making $16.50 an hour," Fain said. "That means a newly hired Altium worker would have to work full-time for 16 years to earn what Mary Barra makes in a single week."

The UAW is pushing for a number of proposals for retired members, including reinstating retiree medical benefits and increasing pension benefits. The union also wants to ensure all workers get defined-benefit pensions.

Fain argued that a "majority" of the UAW's workers are treated as a "second class of workers" who are being denied retiree benefits.

The union also wants a "double-digit" pay hike for workers and to eliminate the two-tier wage system that makes new hires earn 25% (or more) less than career employees. The wage system has been a stubborn target for the UAW since it was agreed to in 2007. In 2015, it negotiated a route for some employees to reach $32 an hour over eight years, and shortened that period to four years in 2019, according to BNN.

The Teamsters Union recently ratified a contract with United Parcel Service, which included an end to their two-tier wage system.

Fain also proposed a number of quality-of-life measures, such as more paid time off and the restoration of a cost-of-living allowance.

The UAW is also including plans meant to keep communities alive when automakers lessen operations, such as the proposed Working Family Protection Program and the right to strike over plant closures. The Program would force automakers to pay UAW members for community service work and "keep money flowing even in a downturn, according to Fain.

"Just to remind everybody, the big three have closed 65 plants over the last 20 years," Fain said. "That's been as devastating for our hometowns as it has been for us. We have the right to defend our communities from the corporate greed that's killing so many cities and towns."

The union also wants to curb the number of temporary employees that are hired by automakers. To prevent any immediate firings, all current temporary workers are being asked to be made permanent, before limits are agreed to.

"Temp work has to be temporary work. We're going to end the abuse of temps," Fain told members. "Our fight at the big three is a fight for every worker."

The demands are being delivered to each of the Big Three automakers this week. Stellantis was shown the demands on Tuesday, while General Motors will be shown them on Wednesday, and Ford will see them on Thursday.

"These Demands are consistent with the priorities he has previously outlined, but we will continue to review them to understand how they align with our Company proposals and where we can find common ground," a spokeswoman for Stellantis told The Messenger in a statement. "Stellantis and the UAW have a shared interest in these negotiations: securing the future of our 43,000 employees and their families."

A spokesman from GM told The Messenger, "We will review the demands once we receive them from the UAW today." Ford did not reply before publication, but told the Detroit Free Press on Tuesday that the automaker looks forward to working with the UAW on "creative solutions during this time when our dramatically changing industry needs a skilled and competitive workforce more than ever.”

Fain has not been afraid to buck tradition, as he did Tuesday by telling the wider public the UAW's demands. Negotiations usually begin with ceremonial handshakes and "grip-and-grin" photo ops, but Fain skipped both.

“The members come first,” Fain said at the time in a prepared statement. “I’ll shake hands with the CEOs when they come to the table with a deal that reflects the needs of the workers who make this industry run.”