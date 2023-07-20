United, American and a Tale of Two Airlines on Financial Messaging

The two largest U.S. airlines inspired a stark contrast in how investors reacted to their latest income reports.

Shares of American Airlines closed down 6.4% Thursday and led a broader industry stock retreat as investors grappled with the notion that the post-pandemic boom times for U.S. airlines could well be drawing to an end.

United Airlines, however, was the outlier of the group, rallying nearly 5% after reporting record quarterly results and raising its full-year outlook, telling analysts that its financial outlook remains bright. The stock eventually closed Thursday, up 3.2 percent.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby (left) and American Airlines CEO Robert Isom LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images; Courtesy of American Airlines

United earned $1.1 billion in the second quarter on the resurgence of international travel, up from $329 million during the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, the airline earned a record $5.03 per share, well above the $3.99 analysts had expected, according to estimates compiled by Morningstar. Sales rose 17% to $14.2 billion from the same quarter last year, topping forecasts.

The second quarter results prompted United to boost the lower end of its full-year profit forecast to $11-$12 per share, up from $10-$12 previously.

Rival American Airlines Group also reported a robust second quarter on Thursday, with a $1.3 billion net income and record sales of $14 billion. Like United, American also enhanced its 2023 profit guide of as much as $3.75 per share, 25 cents more than its prior forecast.

But the Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier spooked Wall Street with relatively weak guidance for the rest of the year, and a profit margin of 15% that lagged rivals Delta and United. American also faces greater exposure to the domestic market than its two network peers, while international traffic is expected to prove more lucrative than U.S. flying.

The company has also pledged to match new pilot wage rates as those at United, which reached a tentative deal with its pilots on July 15. Along with higher labor costs, that means American and its pilots' union, the Allied Pilots Association, will need to revise parts of their agreement, which was scheduled for a ratification vote starting next week.

American also has to sort out how to cover the massive New York metro market once its business partnership with JetBlue Airways ends later this year. A federal judge ruled in May that the carriers’ schedule coordination in Boston and New York violated antitrust laws.

The carriers will end sales of these shared flights on Friday. American executives reiterated Thursday that the demise of its Northeast Alliance with JetBlue won’t carry a material financial impact.

United’s heavy international exposure — with 45% of its capacity deployed outside the U.S. — provides a buffer to domestic fare weakness or potential inflation fatigue among U.S. consumers after the peak season winds down in September.

United is revamping some of its schedule to account for operational troubles at Newark, N.J, one of its largest hubs, after severe weather in the area hobbled much of its operation the last week of June.

The Newark chaos, which trimmed 1% of margin from United’s second quarter income, has prompted the carrier to reduce its daily schedule by 20 flights to 390 next month. It’s also trimming flights from peak times of the day and increasing the amount of out-and-back flying at Newark so that disrupted aircraft and crews have a smaller impact on the entire network.

“Newark’s always going to be a difficult airport,” United Chief Executive Scott Kirby said.

The company, along with its industry peers, is also lobbying Congress for additional funds for the Federal Aviation Administration so the agency can increase its air traffic controller ranks and resolve staffing shortages in many control centers. The New York region is among the areas with the deepest shortages.

The House of Representatives passed its version of the FAA reauthorization bill on Wednesday; the Senate is still working on its authorizing legislation.

Aircraft production problems at Boeing and Airbus persist and will trim dozens of new plane deliveries for United next year, saving the carrier roughly $2 billion in capital costs. United expects to receive 110 new jets next year, down from the 176 it projected in December.

UPDATED: This story was updated to include the closing stock prices on Thursday for American and United airlines.