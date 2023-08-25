United Airlines to Pay $30 Million to Family Of Quadriplegic Man - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

United Airlines to Pay $30 Million to Family Of Quadriplegic Man

Nathaniel Foster Jr. was left in a coma after his tracheal tube was allegedly dislodged when airline staff transported him off a flight

Published |Updated
Bruce Gil
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The family of Nathaniel Foster, Jr filed a lawsuit in a Northern California federal court against the airline in May 2019. Gado/Getty

United Airlines agreed to pay $30 million to the family of a quadriplegic man who was left in a vegetative state after his breathing tube was knocked out of place by staff while helping him get off a flight in 2019, according to Reuters.

According to the family's original lawsuit filed that year, Nathaniel Foster Jr was left in a coma following the flight. A quadriplegic, Foster used a tracheal tube and ventilator to breath and a power wheelchair to get around.

Foster swayed and slipped multiple times as staff transported him off the plane using an airplane aisle wheelchair, according to the complaint filed in a Northern California federal court.

At one point, an airline agent "pushed the aisle chair forcefully and caused the aisle chair to move forward violently and then fall back" leaving Foster in a slouched position, according to the complaint. The family took a United Express flight to Monroe, La., for a funeral, Reuters reported.

When Foster's mother checked to see if he was ok, she heard him whisper, “I can’t breathe,” according to the complaint. A doctor waiting at the gate heard Foster’s mother yell for assistance and offered to help. According to the complaint, an agent giggled and denied the doctor’s help, responding, “we got this.” Moments later Foster went into cardiac arrest.

Roughly $12 million from the $30 million settlement will go toward covering legal fees, according to Reuters.

A spokesperson for United declined to comment. The settlement, reported by Reuters, appears to have been filed and then removed from the court system. An entry in the court docket on Tuesday reads: "Documents filed in error with confidential information. Documents Locked. Document to be refiled later."

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.