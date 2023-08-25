United Airlines to Pay $30 Million to Family Of Quadriplegic Man

United Airlines agreed to pay $30 million to the family of a quadriplegic man who was left in a vegetative state after his breathing tube was knocked out of place by staff while helping him get off a flight in 2019, according to Reuters.

According to the family's original lawsuit filed that year, Nathaniel Foster Jr was left in a coma following the flight. A quadriplegic, Foster used a tracheal tube and ventilator to breath and a power wheelchair to get around.

Foster swayed and slipped multiple times as staff transported him off the plane using an airplane aisle wheelchair, according to the complaint filed in a Northern California federal court.

At one point, an airline agent "pushed the aisle chair forcefully and caused the aisle chair to move forward violently and then fall back" leaving Foster in a slouched position, according to the complaint. The family took a United Express flight to Monroe, La., for a funeral, Reuters reported.

When Foster's mother checked to see if he was ok, she heard him whisper, “I can’t breathe,” according to the complaint. A doctor waiting at the gate heard Foster’s mother yell for assistance and offered to help. According to the complaint, an agent giggled and denied the doctor’s help, responding, “we got this.” Moments later Foster went into cardiac arrest.

Roughly $12 million from the $30 million settlement will go toward covering legal fees, according to Reuters.

A spokesperson for United declined to comment. The settlement, reported by Reuters, appears to have been filed and then removed from the court system. An entry in the court docket on Tuesday reads: "Documents filed in error with confidential information. Documents Locked. Document to be refiled later."