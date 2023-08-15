United Airlines CEO Worries ‘Political Will’ Doesn’t Exist to Solve Climate Change - The Messenger
United Airlines CEO Worries ‘Political Will’ Doesn’t Exist to Solve Climate Change

Government support will be critical for progress against global warming, Scott Kirby told nearly 6,000 travel professionals

Justin Bachman
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby says government policy, not business, will lead any climate-change progress.Logan Cyrus/Getty Images

Any meaningful efforts to combat the effects of a warming planet will require “the right government support and infrastructure” around the world — and such coordinated action may not be forthcoming, the chief executive of United Airlines told the Global Business Travel Association’s annual conference.

“I am worried that the political will simply doesn’t exist,” Scott Kirby said Tuesday in Dallas at a talk on sustainability issues with Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano and GBTA Executive Director Suzanne Neufang. “And we saw this with the start of when the conflict broke out in Ukraine. Every single government everywhere in the world rushed to insulate its consumers from higher prices for fuel and natural gas.”

The airline industry has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, an ambitious goal that will be difficult to reach given the lean supplies of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The industry is placing most of its effort to curb emissions on massively scaling the production of this fuel to replace kerosene. Current supplies provide only about 0.01 percent of the industry’s daily jet fuel requirement.

Under Kirby, United's venture capital fund has invested heavily in a variety of biofuel producers and carbon-reduction startups.

Kirby also praised the Inflation Reduction Act, a signature Biden administration initiative enacted last year, as “the most consequential piece of legislation in the last 25 years” because of incentives in the law for increased SAF production and other carbon-reduction measures.

“We need more programs and policies like that and they need to be all around the world and not just the United States,” he said.

