Unions Hit The Onion and Jezebel Publisher With Claims of ‘Mismanagement’

G/O Media, a publishing company holding The Onion, Gizmodo, Quartz and Jezebel, was called out for "mistreatment and mismanagement," according to a statement by The Onion and GMG Unions on Twitter.

The unions claimed that the CEO and editorial director of G/O Media "focus their time and resources on misguided initiatives like AI-generated articles and an ill-conceived writer 'scorecard' that promotes quantity over quality. (We) strenuously object to the ongoing mistreatment and mismanagement of editorial staff."

"These performance metrics are consistent with metrics used by other digital media companies," a G/O Media spokesperson said about claims that the company used a scorecard to measure success.

The spokesperson added, “We have consistently stated we see AI has a supplement to our editorial workflow, not a replacement. We do not plan on laying off editorial staff due to AI activities.”

On Monday, Laura Bassett, who served as editor-in-chief of Jezebel, stepped down, saying that she "reluctantly resigned from Jezebel, because the company that owned us refused to treat my staff with basic human decency."

Seven editors-in-chief have stepped down from publications held by G/O Media over the past eight months, the unions said.