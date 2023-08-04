Gen Z Underwear Maker Parade Is Reportedly in Talks to be Acquired

The new Gen Z underwear maker Parade is in talks to be acquired, The Information reported, citing three people familiar with the discussions.

The 2019 startup reportedly worth nearly $200 million as of last year has been in talks with two potential acquirers so far: lingerie manufacturer Ariela & Associates International and investment firm Windsong Global, The Information reported. Talks are ongoing and nothing has been finalized, the site reported, so another company could also end up buying it.

Founded by Cami Téllez — dubbed the “Gen Z Whisperer” by Elle magazine — the Brooklyn, New York-based company has amassed 375,000 followers on Instagram. It promotes itself as the underwear company for everyone — catering to people of all sizes and genders — and it has pledged to be ”climate positive” by 2025.

Parade caters to all sizes. Courtesy of Parade

Parade has yet to achieve profitability, the three people told The Information. Like many companies that sell directly to consumers, Parade has struggled to find the right balance between selling directly online versus through physical stores, either its own stores or other retailers, the site reported.



In 2022, Parade Urban Outfitters became its first physical partner, according to Women’s Wear Daily, and this past March it launched in 400 Target stores, Business Insider reported. But the majority of Parade’s sales still come from its e-commerce site, one of the people told The Insider.

Last month, Puck reported that Parade had recently been talking to Victoria's Secret, but that those talks were virtually dead, according to people familiar with the matter.